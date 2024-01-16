Choco Mucho signs ex-Army star Royse Tubino

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho added a veteran presence in Royse Tubino recently, hoping the former Army standout would be the last piece of the championship puzzle the franchise has long sought for in the Premier Volleyball League.

“Attention: A new Titan is here! Salute this dynamic soldier-athlete turned powerful hitter,” the team announced Monday night via social media.

The 31-year-old Tubino, who played for Army and PLDT the past few years, should provide the needed stabilizing presence and additional firepower to the Flying Titans squad raring to fill in the void left by Bea de Leon and Caithlin Viray, who went to other teams, and Des Cheng (injury).

She would join a team that is already teeming with stars including reigning MVP Sisi Rondina, Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Isa Molde.

Choco Mucho had also acquired Mars Alba from disbanded F2 Logistics, Mean Mendrez from PLDT and Bia General from Cignal more than a week ago and Tubino’s arrival could be the key to ending its championship quest.

Meanwhile, Galeries Tower has picked up libero Alyssa Eroa, who will make her return after a three-year absence.

Eroa, who last played for PLDT in the Bacarra, Ilocos Norte bubble three years ago, joined a club that has also tabbed Shola Alvarez, France Ronquillo and Renee Mabilangan.