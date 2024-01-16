^

Philippines top market for gaming devices, says tech company

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 16, 2024 | 10:10am
Philippines top market for gaming devices, says tech company

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is the top market for gaming devices in the Asia-Pacific Region based on data presented by Acer executives.

In a yearly recap during the Asia-Pacific Predator League press conference, executives across the Asia-Pacific region met with members of the media to discuss the brand's 2023 performance.

The Philippines was No. 1 in terms of gaming devices, and was in either first and second position across Acer's different markets.

"In 2023, the entire PC market declined because of the baseline effect coming from pandemic induced demand from 2020, to 2021, with a tail-end effect in 2022. Pero in 2023, it was the correction year. Overall, in Asia Pacific, there was a 15% decline. But that was more on the consumer PC side. When it comes to gaming, there was a single digit growth in the Philippines. It proves that robust pa rin yung demand for gaming devices. What we’ve seen is that people, especially students. They don’t just use gaming devices solely for gaming. They also use it for leisure and for school. It’s a combination of different use-cases," said managing director for Acer Philippines, Sue Ong-Lim.

Looking at the impact of the Asia-Pacific Predator League, Ong-Lim also shared how the tournament, as well as the country's hosting of the regional tournament, translated into sales.

She added, "Specific to the Philippine market, there's a direct contribution of the Predator League leading to conversion to sales. The Philippine qualifying rounds last year saw 47% of the market share for Predator."

Looking at what sets the Philippine gaming market different from the rest, Ong-Lim pointed to Filipinos’ strong love for gaming.

"The gaming community is its own community in the Philippines. They are very intense amongst the gamers in Asia-Pacific. It was evident when the Filipino teams were called out, the cheer from the fans was loud. It's a very passionate community," said Ong-Lim.

Though the Asia-Pacific Predator League concluded with two Filipino teams being crowned champions for Dota2 and Valorant, Acer is not done with their commitment to esports. 

"Predator League is just one of the tournaments that Predator hosts in the Philippines. We have other tournaments that we do to give a platform and opportunities to as many up and coming teams across the country," said Ong-Lim.

