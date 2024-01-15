^

Manila Central, Philippine Women’s University join UCAL cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 15, 2024 | 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines – Bigger, bolder, stronger.

The Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL)-PG Flex Linoleum has welcomed two new members as it ushers in a growing family for its 6th Season starting this Saturday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Manila Central University (MCU) and Philippine Women’s University (PWU) are the latest additions to make it a nine-school UCLA cast in its plunge as the first collegiate league to open shop this New Year.

“We would have not gone this far without the loyalty and support of our member schools, the press, the media, our social media and livestream partners, and of course our major sponsor PG Flex Linoleum,” said UCAL president Franklin Evidente, joined by tournament director Horacio Lim.

“We have the same vision and mission with UCAL, help those who need help especially student-athletes. It’s our way to support Philippine sports,” added PG Flex Linoleum president Nelson Guevarra.

UCAL’s growth to nine schools led to its return to its original brand from the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) name in the previous years in a bid to cater more sporting events.

Presented by Angel’s Pizza, UCAL this time around will feature men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s basketball 3x3 and E-sports as part of its growth and innovation in going at par with today’s modern digital age for Season 6. 

MCU and PWU, which joined members Centro Escolar U, Diliman College, Olivarez College, Guang Ming College in Tagaytay, University of Batangas, Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas and Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, will get a baptism of fire in headlining Saturday’s double-bill opener.

"It's everybody's ball game but syempre, 'yung defending champion CEU, nasa kanila ang pressure. Sila ang top contender," said coach Rensy Bajar of former champion Diliman. 

"Ibibigay namin 'yung best namin every game. Doon pa lang, champion na kami. We'll give our very best," said CEU mentor Jeff Perlas.

Defending titlist CEU will welcome MCU with a baptism of fire at 12 noon followed by PWU’s first test against PCU-Dasma at 2 p.m. after the opening ceremonies in the morning.

UCAL which produced a bevy of PBA cagers like NLEX’s Dominick Fajardo, Phoenix’s Jorey Napoles and Converge’s Bryan Santos, will stage games on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays with livestreaming at Smart Sports and all of the league’s social media pages.

