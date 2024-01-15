Malixi launches drive for Aussie amateur 'double'

Rianne Malixi of the Philippines plays her shot from the second tee during the third round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club on June 3, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from a come-from-behind victory in Braeside, Rianne Malixi sets out for a sweep of the two premier titles Down Under as she heads the field in the Australian Amateur unwrapping Tuesday at two tough courses in Victoria.

Malixi battled back from four shots down in the final round then out-smarted two rivals down the stretch to hack out a one-stroke victory in the Australian Master of the Amateurs Championship at the Southern Golf Club last week.

Despite missing out on a couple of prestigious international titles in Japan and the US last year, including the US Girls’ Junior in Colorado, Malixi’s inaugural success in Australia has undoubtedly firmed up her position.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, eager to build on her recent triumph, launches her campaign against local entries Yuuki Takada and Jennifer Herbst at 12:42 p.m. at the Keysborough Golf Club.

The championship unfolds across two premier courses with 205 contenders vying for the men’s crown and 105 for the women’s title. The Keysborough Golf Club, hosting Malixi’s opening round, boasts of a challenging par-73 layout while the other half of the field will play the world-renowned Yarra Yarra Golf Club, which will also stage the final two rounds of the annual championship.

Both courses, crafted from sand dunes, promise not only a rigorous test of golfing prowess but also a captivating spectacle for enthusiasts.

Malixi, now more motivated and inspired after her breakthrough overseas victory, remains optimistic about her performance this week.

“I’m a bit pumped up. I’m much more motivated and inspired heading into this week. So, let’s see how things go,” said Malixi, who hit a clutch birdie and pars to nip India’s Avani Prashanth by one last week.

But this week’s field is stacked with formidable competitors, including Prashanth, the reigning Queen Sirikit Cup individual champion, and defending champion Mizuki Hashimoto from Japan, also the 2021 Asia Pacific Women’s Amateur Championship winner.

Back-to-back runner-up Justice Bosio adds further strength to the 72-hole championship roster that also includes Queenslander Sarah Hammett, Victoria’s Jazy Roberts, Mamika Shinchi from Japan and another local ace Caitlin Peirce.