^

Sports

Malixi launches drive for Aussie amateur 'double'

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 15, 2024 | 1:56pm
Malixi launches drive for Aussie amateur 'double'
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines plays her shot from the second tee during the third round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club on June 3, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Elsa / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from a come-from-behind victory in Braeside, Rianne Malixi sets out for a sweep of the two premier titles Down Under as she heads the field in the Australian Amateur unwrapping Tuesday at two tough courses in Victoria.

Malixi battled back from four shots down in the final round then out-smarted two rivals down the stretch to hack out a one-stroke victory in the Australian Master of the Amateurs Championship at the Southern Golf Club last week.

Despite missing out on a couple of prestigious international titles in Japan and the US last year, including the US Girls’ Junior in Colorado, Malixi’s inaugural success in Australia has undoubtedly firmed up her position.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, eager to build on her recent triumph, launches her campaign against local entries Yuuki Takada and Jennifer Herbst at 12:42 p.m. at the Keysborough Golf Club.

The championship unfolds across two premier courses with 205 contenders vying for the men’s crown and 105 for the women’s title. The Keysborough Golf Club, hosting Malixi’s opening round, boasts of a challenging par-73 layout while the other half of the field will play the world-renowned Yarra Yarra Golf Club, which will also stage the final two rounds of the annual championship.

Both courses, crafted from sand dunes, promise not only a rigorous test of golfing prowess but also a captivating spectacle for enthusiasts.

Malixi, now more motivated and inspired after her breakthrough overseas victory, remains optimistic about her performance this week.

“I’m a bit pumped up. I’m much more motivated and inspired heading into this week. So, let’s see how things go,” said Malixi, who hit a clutch birdie and pars to nip India’s Avani Prashanth by one last week.

But this week’s field is stacked with formidable competitors, including Prashanth, the reigning Queen Sirikit Cup individual champion, and defending champion Mizuki Hashimoto from Japan, also the 2021 Asia Pacific Women’s Amateur Championship winner.

Back-to-back runner-up Justice Bosio adds further strength to the 72-hole championship roster that also includes Queenslander Sarah Hammett, Victoria’s Jazy Roberts, Mamika Shinchi from Japan and another local ace Caitlin Peirce.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pinoys deliver in JBL All Stars

Pinoys deliver in JBL All Stars

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Powered by Filipino imports, the Asia All-Stars drubbed the Rising Stars, 127-115, in the Japan B. League All-Star Game over...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa complete Last 8 cast

Tropa complete Last 8 cast

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
TNT caught the last bus to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals with RR Pogoy finally back on board.
Sports
fbtw
PATAFA aims for more slots

PATAFA aims for more slots

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
World No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena won’t be the only Philippine representative from athletics in this year’s Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Lipa Barako Golf up

Lipa Barako Golf up

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Kapeng barako, Batangas lomi and goto, bulalo, tawilis and now a golf tournament.
Sports
fbtw

PSL hits home

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
The Pilipinas Super League is gaining momentum, winning more and more fans now that it has found a regular venue.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PGA Tour Player Blog: Conquering personal challenges on way to victories

PGA Tour Player Blog: Conquering personal challenges on way to victories

By Chris Kirk | 4 hours ago
The 38-year-old has been on a renaissance after overcoming alcohol abuse and depression in 2019 and returning to the winner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Jim Miller wins in his 43rd match, positions himself for UFC 300

Jim Miller wins in his 43rd match, positions himself for UFC 300

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
It was a Jim Miller fight all right.
Sports
fbtw
Wimbledon champion Vondrousova sent packing from Australian Open

Wimbledon champion Vondrousova sent packing from Australian Open

5 hours ago
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova crashed out of the Australian Open at the first hurdle Monday, succumbing to Ukrainian...
Sports
fbtw
Woeful Wizards deal Gallinari, Muscala to NBA-worst Pistons

Woeful Wizards deal Gallinari, Muscala to NBA-worst Pistons

5 hours ago
Italian forward Danilo Gallinari and US center Mike Muscala were traded from the Washington Wizards to the NBA-worst Detroit...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with