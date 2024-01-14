^

Sports

TNT ousts Phoenix to complete quarterfinals cast

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 14, 2024 | 9:09pm
TNT ousts Phoenix to complete quarterfinals cast
Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson was a rebound away from a triple double after finishing with 35 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The stage is set for the PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals after the TNT Tropang Giga annihilated the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 116-96, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Sunday.

The win gave the Tropang Giga the last quarterfinal seat in this conference, as they finished with a 5-6 win-loss slate. Meanwhile, it effectively eliminated the 4-7 NLEX Road Warriors.

The Tropang Giga trailed by two, 51-53, at the half following a layup by Calvin Oftana.

With the two teams tied at 62 with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter, TNT unleashed seven straight points to grab a 69-62 advantage.

After a layup by Tyler Tio ended the slump, TNT ended the quarter outscoring Phoenix 19-13 to grab a 10-point lead, 88-78, going into the final canto.

And within the first three minutes of the final frame, the lead rose to 17, 100-83, as Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson finished an alley-oop.

A Raffy Verano trey cut the lead to 14, 100-86, with less than eight minutes to go in the game.

But TNT's high-octane offense connected as they unleashed a 16-4 run capped by a 3-pointer by Jaydee Tungcab to take their biggest lead of the game at 26, 116-90, with 3:07 left.

Hollis-Jefferson was a rebound away from a triple double after finishing with 35 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Oftana added 19 markers, while Kim Aurin also chipped in 18.

Phoenix import Johnathan Williams led the Fuel Masters with 21 points, 14 boards and six dimes.

The Fuel Masters are heading to the quarterfinals with an 8-3 win-loss slate.

They will be facing the Meralco Bolts on Wednesday, 4 p.m., at the same venue.

TNT, on the other hand, will take on the top-seeded Magnolia in the second game at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Four-way tie for second?

Four-way tie for second?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There’s a possibility that four teams will close the PBA Commissioner’s Cup prelims with identical 8-3 records...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo, Bolden share limelight in PSA Awards

Fajardo, Bolden share limelight in PSA Awards

1 day ago
Two great individuals who excelled in their respective fields will be a big part of the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Kings rally for 4th spot, playoff bonus

Kings rally for 4th spot, playoff bonus

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra needed its trademark never-say-die spirit before overcoming the spicy challenge of NLEX in Bicol and saving...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings escape Road Warriors to clinch quarters edge

Gin Kings escape Road Warriors to clinch quarters edge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra secured the final twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after surviving a pesky NLEX...
Sports
fbtw
Caloocan defends turf vs previously unbeaten San Juan in Pilipinas Super League

Caloocan defends turf vs previously unbeaten San Juan in Pilipinas Super League

8 hours ago
For the Caloocan Supremos, there’s no place like home.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
5150 CamSur is back next month

5150 CamSur is back next month

20 minutes ago
After a six-month postponement, the 5150 Triathlon CamSur homecoming is finally pushing through next month with a diverse...
Sports
fbtw

PSL hits home

By Bill Velasco | 20 minutes ago
The Pilipinas Super League is gaining momentum, winning more and more fans now that it has found a regular venue.
Sports
fbtw
'Incredible' teen qualifier takes set off Djokovic at Australian Open thriller

'Incredible' teen qualifier takes set off Djokovic at Australian Open thriller

2 hours ago
An error-strewn Novak Djokovic kickstarted his bid for an 11th Australian Open and unprecedented 25th Grand Slam crown in...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret sweeps Japan foes to become Predator League Valorant kings

Team Secret sweeps Japan foes to become Predator League Valorant kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Adobo Gang has done it.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with