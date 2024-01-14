TNT ousts Phoenix to complete quarterfinals cast

Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson was a rebound away from a triple double after finishing with 35 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

MANILA, Philippines -- The stage is set for the PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals after the TNT Tropang Giga annihilated the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 116-96, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Sunday.

The win gave the Tropang Giga the last quarterfinal seat in this conference, as they finished with a 5-6 win-loss slate. Meanwhile, it effectively eliminated the 4-7 NLEX Road Warriors.

The Tropang Giga trailed by two, 51-53, at the half following a layup by Calvin Oftana.

With the two teams tied at 62 with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter, TNT unleashed seven straight points to grab a 69-62 advantage.

After a layup by Tyler Tio ended the slump, TNT ended the quarter outscoring Phoenix 19-13 to grab a 10-point lead, 88-78, going into the final canto.

And within the first three minutes of the final frame, the lead rose to 17, 100-83, as Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson finished an alley-oop.

A Raffy Verano trey cut the lead to 14, 100-86, with less than eight minutes to go in the game.

But TNT's high-octane offense connected as they unleashed a 16-4 run capped by a 3-pointer by Jaydee Tungcab to take their biggest lead of the game at 26, 116-90, with 3:07 left.

Oftana added 19 markers, while Kim Aurin also chipped in 18.

Phoenix import Johnathan Williams led the Fuel Masters with 21 points, 14 boards and six dimes.

The Fuel Masters are heading to the quarterfinals with an 8-3 win-loss slate.

They will be facing the Meralco Bolts on Wednesday, 4 p.m., at the same venue.

PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals begin Wednesday pic.twitter.com/0NgciGfWeJ — Olmin Leyba (@olminleyba) January 14, 2024

TNT, on the other hand, will take on the top-seeded Magnolia in the second game at 8 p.m.