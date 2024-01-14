^

Team Secret sweeps Japan foes to become Predator League Valorant kings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 14, 2024 | 8:59pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The Adobo Gang has done it.

Team Secret has taken home the coveted Predator Shield after sweeping Japan's FAV Gaming in the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Valorant competition Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The hometown team took Game 1, 13-7, as they stole FAV Gaming's map pick.

With Team Secret holding a 12-7 lead, FAV's bazz had a chance to extend the game as he picked up the spike with mere seconds remaining.

He was about to plant the spike, when Secret's invy killed him, securing the victory.

In the second game, Team Secret jumped to a 12-1 lead as they slaughtered the opposing team.

FAV gaming, however, inched closer, 12-2, after TenTen was able to take Secret's Jremy one-on-one.

The Japan team won back-to-back after a flawless outing, 12-3.

The deciding match had a high-adrenaline finish.

After FAV's Minty killed BORKUM, invy killed Hands.

Secret's NDG, then, secured kills on Minty and bazz, while FAV's Phantom killed invy.

NDG also slayed TenTen, and Team Secret's captain JessieVash secured the championship as he eliminated Phantom.

Game 2 ended with a 12-3 record, as Team Secret lifted the Shield.

NDG was named Game 2 MVP with a 18/5/4 kill-death-assist ratio.

The Philippine teams were able to take home the championships for both Valorant and Dota 2.

Earlier in the day, Blacklist Rivalry swept Execration to win the Predator League Dota 2 category.

Both Blacklist and Team Secret brought home $65,000, or about P3.6 million, as prize.

