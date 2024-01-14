Painters escape FiberXers to end elims campaign

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters ended the elimination round of the PBA Commissioner's Cup on a high note after surviving the gritty Converge FiberXers, 112-111, Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Rain or Shine led by 11, 93-82, early on in the final quarter with a pair of free throws by Beau Belga.

Jamil Wilson and Converge then stormed back and cut the lead to four, 95-91, with less than seven minutes remaining in the game.

With the Painters leading by just three, 105-102, with less than three minutes left, Gian Mamuyac scored four unanswered points to extend to seven, 109-102.

JL delos Santos and King Caralipio teamed up to cut the deficit to just one, 109-108, with 1:27 remaining.

Demetrius Treadwell scored on a floater with 35.6 ticks left to grab an 111-108 lead.

Bryan Santos and delos Santos missed potential game-tying 3-pointers.

Gabe Norwood then split his freebies from the line with 12 seconds left in the game.

Caralipio made a booming 3-pointer that cut the lead to just one, 112-111, with six seconds remaining, opening a window of opportunity.

On the other end, Norwood turned the ball over with a bad pass.

And as the FiberXers pushed the ball to the other end, they could not get a shot up in time, sealing the win.

Treadwell led Rain or Shine with 21 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists in his team's sixth straight win. Belga added 19 markers.

Jamil Wilson paced Converge with 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Rain or Shine is going to the quarterfinals with a 6-5 record. Converge ended the season with a 1-10 slate.