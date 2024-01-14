^

Sports

Painters escape FiberXers to end elims campaign

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 14, 2024 | 5:44pm
Painters escape FiberXers to end elims campaign
Beau Belga had 19 points for Rain or Shine off the bench.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters ended the elimination round of the PBA Commissioner's Cup on a high note after surviving the gritty Converge FiberXers, 112-111, Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Rain or Shine led by 11, 93-82, early on in the final quarter with a pair of free throws by Beau Belga.

Jamil Wilson and Converge then stormed back and cut the lead to four, 95-91, with less than seven minutes remaining in the game.

With the Painters leading by just three, 105-102, with less than three minutes left, Gian Mamuyac scored four unanswered points to extend to seven, 109-102.

JL delos Santos and King Caralipio teamed up to cut the deficit to just one, 109-108, with 1:27 remaining.

Demetrius Treadwell scored on a floater with 35.6 ticks left to grab an 111-108 lead.

Bryan Santos and delos Santos missed potential game-tying 3-pointers.

Gabe Norwood then split his freebies from the line with 12 seconds left in the game.

Caralipio made a booming 3-pointer that cut the lead to just one, 112-111, with six seconds remaining, opening a window of opportunity.

On the other end, Norwood turned the ball over with a bad pass.

And as the FiberXers pushed the ball to the other end, they could not get a shot up in time, sealing the win.

Treadwell led Rain or Shine with 21 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists in his team's sixth straight win. Belga added 19 markers.

Jamil Wilson paced Converge with 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Rain or Shine is going to the quarterfinals with a 6-5 record. Converge ended the season with a 1-10 slate. 

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fajardo, Bolden share limelight in PSA Awards

Fajardo, Bolden share limelight in PSA Awards

21 hours ago
Two great individuals who excelled in their respective fields will be a big part of the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Kings rally for 4th spot, playoff bonus

Kings rally for 4th spot, playoff bonus

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra needed its trademark never-say-die spirit before overcoming the spicy challenge of NLEX in Bicol and saving...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings escape Road Warriors to clinch quarters edge

Gin Kings escape Road Warriors to clinch quarters edge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra secured the final twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after surviving a pesky NLEX...
Sports
fbtw
Four-way tie for second?

Four-way tie for second?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
There’s a possibility that four teams will close the PBA Commissioner’s Cup prelims with identical 8-3 records...
Sports
fbtw
On the spotlight: Filipina golfer Sam Bruce

On the spotlight: Filipina golfer Sam Bruce

By Anthony Suntay | 8 hours ago
The 23-year-old has qualified to compete in the coming Ladies European Tour (LET), and all this after going through a different...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sinner has eye on Djokovic semifinal after Australian Open win

Sinner has eye on Djokovic semifinal after Australian Open win

4 hours ago
Jannik Sinner admitted he already has half an eye on an Australian Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic after a hard-fought...
Sports
fbtw
Caloocan defends turf vs previously unbeaten San Juan in Pilipinas Super League

Caloocan defends turf vs previously unbeaten San Juan in Pilipinas Super League

5 hours ago
For the Caloocan Supremos, there’s no place like home.
Sports
fbtw
Celtics rout Rockets in Udoka's NBA return to Boston

Celtics rout Rockets in Udoka's NBA return to Boston

7 hours ago
Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum added 27 as the Boston Celtics remained unbeaten at home, defeating Houston...
Sports
fbtw
Diverse triathlon cast to figure in 5150 CamSur homecoming

Diverse triathlon cast to figure in 5150 CamSur homecoming

7 hours ago
After a six-month postponement, the 5150 Triathlon CamSur homecoming is finally pushing through next month with a diverse...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with