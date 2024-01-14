^

Caloocan defends turf vs previously unbeaten San Juan in Pilipinas Super League

Philstar.com
January 14, 2024 | 4:15pm
MANILA, Philippines -- For the Caloocan Supremos, there’s no place like home.

The Supremos dealt the San Juan Kings their first loss in the PSL President’s Cup on Saturday with a morale-boosting 77-69 victory at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Playing in front of a good-sized crowd, the Supremos played with renewed 
confidence against an erstwhile unbeaten team and considered one of the top favorites in the tournament.

Defense played a big role in the Supremos’ victory over the Kings, particularly against ace guard Orlan Wamar.

Wamar was held down to just nine points and went 1-of-11 shooting from the field as the Supremos used different set of guards to contain him — from the bigger but shifty John Tayongtong, the speedy Irven Palencia, dead shot Achie Inigo and versatile Jeramer Cabanag.

“We came up with a good defensive game plan, then the offense follows,” said Caloocan coach Robert Sison in putting one up in his match up duel with Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who actively coached the Kings on the sidelines.

Following their latest win, Caloocan surpassed the Kings’ record as the host team improved its win-loss card to 6-1 to assume solo third spot.

The Kings dropped to fourth place after tasting their first defeat in six games.

Also winning were the debuting Strong Group Athletics and CV Siniloan.

Bannered by some of the players of College of St. Benilde, the SGA-backed Blazers turned to Ian Torres, who had a near double-double performance.

He pumped in 13 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals to lead the Blazers to a 69-55 win over AQ Jikiri Indan Sulu.

CV Siniloan turned back Cam Norte, 98-94, to complete the day of victors.

