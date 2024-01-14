La Salle-bound Jacob Cortez says UAAP has always been dream destination

MANILA, Philippines -- His dream to play in the UAAP ultimately helped Jacob Cortez jump ship to the La Salle Green Archers, he bared.

In an interview aired over CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk, Cortez, who won the NCAA Season 99 championship just a month ago, said that growing up, he always watched the UAAP.

A former La Salle Greenhills standout, he said he was always a fan of the Green Archers.

“It’s been a dream of mine to play in the UAAP,” Cortez said.

“And what better than to represent the La Salle Green Archers?” he added.

Cortez is the son of former La Salle legend Mike Cortez.

The two are both known for playing the point guard positions, being shifty, and having a similar skill set.

The younger Cortez said that while he ultimately chose La Salle, it was a “really difficult decision.”

“It took me about two weeks. I just told myself, whatever decision I make, I'll take full advantage of it whatever that would be,” he said.

“I would take that opportunity.”

He first played for La Salle Green Hills before transferring to the UST High School.

He then went to San Beda for college, and this week, he announced that he will be playing for the Taft-based school.

The guard averaged 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks in 18 elimination games for San Beda in NCAA Season 99.

He had an up-and-down finals series against the Mapua Cardinals, but he helped the Red Lions secure the title with averages of 13.7 points, 4.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals a game.

He will undergo a season of residency and will be eligible to play for the Green Archers in UAAP Season 88.

Mike, for his part, said that before making the decision, they talked about everything.

“Eventually, he made the decision to go to La Salle and he really wants to take on that challenge and kind of slowly make a name for himself,” the former PBA veteran said.