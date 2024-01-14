^

Sports

La Salle-bound Jacob Cortez says UAAP has always been dream destination

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 14, 2024 | 11:42am
La Salle-bound Jacob Cortez says UAAP has always been dream destination
Jacob Cortez
NCAA / GMA

MANILA, Philippines -- His dream to play in the UAAP ultimately helped Jacob Cortez jump ship to the La Salle Green Archers, he bared.

In an interview aired over CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk, Cortez, who won the NCAA Season 99 championship just a month ago, said that growing up, he always watched the UAAP.

A former La Salle Greenhills standout, he said he was always a fan of the Green Archers.

“It’s been a dream of mine to play in the UAAP,” Cortez said.

“And what better than to represent the La Salle Green Archers?” he added.

Cortez is the son of former La Salle legend Mike Cortez.

The two are both known for playing the point guard positions, being shifty, and having a similar skill set.

The younger Cortez said that while he ultimately chose La Salle, it was a “really difficult decision.”

“It took me about two weeks. I just told myself, whatever decision I make, I'll take full advantage of it whatever that would be,” he said.

“I would take that opportunity.”

He first played for La Salle Green Hills before transferring to the UST High School.

He then went to San Beda for college, and this week, he announced that he will be playing for the Taft-based school.

The guard averaged 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks in 18 elimination games for San Beda in NCAA Season 99.

He had an up-and-down finals series against the Mapua Cardinals, but he helped the Red Lions secure the title with averages of 13.7 points, 4.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals a game.

He will undergo a season of residency and will be eligible to play for the Green Archers in UAAP Season 88.

Mike, for his part, said that before making the decision, they talked about everything.

“Eventually, he made the decision to go to La Salle and he really wants to take on that challenge and kind of slowly make a name for himself,” the former PBA veteran said.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JACOB CORTEZ

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fajardo, Bolden share limelight in PSA Awards

Fajardo, Bolden share limelight in PSA Awards

14 hours ago
Two great individuals who excelled in their respective fields will be a big part of the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Kings rally for 4th spot, playoff bonus

Kings rally for 4th spot, playoff bonus

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra needed its trademark never-say-die spirit before overcoming the spicy challenge of NLEX in Bicol and saving...
Sports
fbtw
Biado rules Taipei open

Biado rules Taipei open

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Flexing his world champion muscles, Carlo Biado ruled the 2nd Chinese Taipei Open 9-Ball Pool Championship before an...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Pain-free&rsquo; Novak launches bid

‘Pain-free’ Novak launches bid

14 hours ago
A “pain-free” Novak Djokovic begins his Australian Open defense against a teenage qualifier on Sunday as...
Sports
fbtw
Que seeks record win at TCC Invitational

Que seeks record win at TCC Invitational

14 hours ago
Angelo Que is putting emphasis on mental preparation as he gears up for a record victory against a formidable field in The...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
G2 Blacklist thwarts fellow Filipinos for Wild Rift League finals slot

G2 Blacklist thwarts fellow Filipinos for Wild Rift League finals slot

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
G2 Blacklist secured their Wild Rift League (WRL) Asia Season 2 Finals slot after beating fellow Philippine team, NAOS Esports,...
Sports
fbtw
Agassi anoints Djokovic as greatest ever

Agassi anoints Djokovic as greatest ever

3 hours ago
Eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi has anointed Novak Djokovic as the greatest men's player of all time, saying you...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino Tekken standout falls in World Tour Finals

Filipino Tekken standout falls in World Tour Finals

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Filipino Tekken star Alexandre "AK" Laverez stumbled in his last hurdle to the Tekken World Tour Finals 2023, falling to the...
Sports
fbtw

Dilao, Diaz shine in Iloilo

14 hours ago
France Dilao and Jana Diaz pounded out victories in contrasting fashion in 16-and-under play as they shared the MVP honors in the Gov. A. R. Defensor Kasadyahan National Juniors tennis championships at the La Paz...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with