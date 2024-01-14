^

G2 Blacklist thwarts fellow Filipinos for Wild Rift League finals slot

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 14, 2024 | 11:08am
MANILA, Philippines -- G2 Blacklist secured their Wild Rift League (WRL) Asia Season 2 Finals slot after beating fellow Philippine team, NAOS Esports, 4-2, in the lower bracket finals of the Wild Rift Asia-Pacific Conference.

Having fallen to the lower brackets after losing to South Korean team, KT Rolster, G2 Blacklist set up an all-Filipino lower bracket final for the last slot remaining for the finals -- against NAOS Esports.

NAOS Esports had been the tournament favorites after finishing the regular season at the top of the standings. The Filipino squad suffered an upset at the hands of fourth seed, KT Rolster, which eventually won the conference.

NAOS Esports started strong with a win after just 14 minutes and 36 seconds, with a commanding 10-26 result. G2 Blacklist then took two matches in a row to lead the series, 2-1. NAOS Esports managed to extend the match-up after securing an Ace by the Baron at the 13th minute to eventually snowball and take Game 4.

A tight Game 5 saw NAOS Esports take the lead by the 11th minute after surviving a fight by the dragon but G2 Blacklist managed to prolong the game, stealing objectives from their opponents. But NAOS defended their nexus and force G2 Blacklist back. As NAOS marched toward G2 Blacklist's side in hopes of ending the game, G2 Blacklist's Baron laner Karl "KARLLL" Bautista went back to finish off NAOS Esports' nexus to propel his team to match point.

Game 6 once again saw a tight game with both teams at equal standing until the elder dragon by the 20th which saw G2 Blacklist read NAOS Esports, picking off their opponents one by one and ending the series to book the final ticket to the WRL Asia Season 2 Finals.

The WRL Asia Season 2 Finals will be held from January 26-28.

ESPORTS
