Gin Kings escape Road Warriors to clinch quarters edge

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 13, 2024 | 9:25pm
Tony Bishop (21) led Ginebra with 27 points and 13 rebounds.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra secured the final twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after surviving a pesky NLEX side, 103-99, Saturday at the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation in Legazpi City, Albay.

Ginebra trailed by five, 77-82, going into the final quarter following a jumper by Christian Standhardinger.

Slowly but surely, the Gin Kings climbed out of the hole as they took an 87-86 lead at the 7:24 mark of the fourth canto following a layup by Stanley Pringle.

After a free throw by Scottie Thompson, Sean Anthony and Enoch Valdez sank layups that gave NLEX the 90-88 lead with 5:47 remaining.

The two teams traded leads, as the Road Warriors took a 94-91 lead following a deuce by DeAndre Williams-Baldwin.

A 7-0 burst by Ginebra gave them a four-point lead, 98-94, with less than two minutes remaining.

After Anthony Semerad hit a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining, Tony Bishop answered with a trey of his own with 1:07 left in the game, off a miss by Mav Ahanmisi.

It was enough separation as they quelled the runs by NLEX down the stretch.

Semerad missed a triple on the other end, but rookie Jhan Nermal was able to force an offensive foul on Pringle.

After a dunk by Wiliams-Baldwin to turn the contest to a one-possession game, free throws by Pringle gave Ginebra an insurmountable four-point lead, 103-99, to end the game.

Robert Bolick tried to fish for a foul on his 3-point attempt on the other end, but it missed badly.

Bishop led Ginebra with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Standhardinger and Jamie Malonzo added 18 and 16 markers, respectively.

Williams-Baldwin had 27 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block for the Road Warriors.

Valdez followed suit with 17 markers.

The Gin Kings secured the fourth spot in the season with an 8-3 slate.

Ginebra’s win pushed NLEX on the cusp of missing the quarterfinals. The Road Warriors will need sister team TNT to lose against Phoenix on Sunday to force a playoff for the final quarters spot.

The Road Warriors ended the elimination round with a 4-7 win-loss slate.

