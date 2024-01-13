Team Secret, FAV Gaming collide in Predator League Valorant finals

MANILA, Philippines -- The stage is set for the Asia Pacific Predator League Valorant finals.

Filipino team Team Secret dominated Vietnam's Team Flash, 13-4, in the semifinals of Valorant play Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Team Secret started hot, jumping to a 7-1 lead in the race-to-13 match.

In the ninth game, Secret’s invy almost secured the 8-1 lead after killing the final two players of Flash.

However, Flash’s spike was already planted, and it exploded just in time to secure the victory, 7-2.

The Philippine team then asserted its mastery as it won five straight games to go to match point.

Flash, then, secured back-to-back games to keep their bid alive.

Then, Secret’s captain, JessieVash, made back-to-back-to-back clutch plays.

He was able to kill Flash’s Ting2k5, alya1 and Malix.

Flash’s K1llerS ended the onslaught of the team captain, but Secret’s BORKUM killed the last opponent, resulting in the victory.

With the victory, they will be facing FAV gaming in the grand finals.

Japan's FAV Gaming defeated Indonesia's BOOM Esports, 13-7, earlier Saturday.

The grand finals will be on Sunday, January 14.

The winner for both Valorant and Dota 2 will be taking home $65,000, or about P3.6 million.