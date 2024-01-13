Desiderio comes up clutch for MisOr's 2OT win in Pilipinas Super League

Paul Desiderio rediscovers his shooting touch and tows MisOr to victory.

MANILA, Philippines -- There’s a new ‘Mr. Clutch’ in the Pilipinas Super League.

Paul Desiderio, who made a name for himself as one of University of the Philippines’ big-time performers, rediscovered his shooting form in leading MisOr to a tense 124-111 double-overtime victory over RCP Shawarma Shack in the PSL President’s Cup recently at the Filoil-EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Desiderio went on to finish with 26 points, including four 3-point baskets, to steer the Mustangs to their fourth win in seven games.

The Demigods absorbed their ninth loss in 10 games.

“It’s good to be back,” said Desiderio, who spent the past two years recovering from injury and coming back in the cage circuit after bouncing out of the big league.

But he is determined to lead his new squad being handled by former Philippine Basketball Association player JR Cawaling.

Also winning were Davao Occidental and Novaliches, which carved out contrasting victories.

Davao Occidental breezed past Bicol, 110-96, with Justin Sachez and Winston Ynot combining forces.

Sanchez and Ynot each led their team with 22 points apiece, allowing the Tigers to improve their win-loss record to 4-3.

Novaliches turned to Jhonnel Bauzon, who had a monster performance and finished with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds to power the Warriors to a 81-73 triumph over CV Siniloan.