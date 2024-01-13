^

Sports

Desiderio comes up clutch for MisOr's 2OT win in Pilipinas Super League

Philstar.com
January 13, 2024 | 2:45pm
Desiderio comes up clutch for MisOr's 2OT win in Pilipinas Super League
Paul Desiderio rediscovers his shooting touch and tows MisOr to victory.
Pilipinas Super League

MANILA, Philippines -- There’s a new ‘Mr. Clutch’ in the Pilipinas Super League.

Paul Desiderio, who made a name for himself as one of University of the Philippines’ big-time performers, rediscovered his shooting form in leading MisOr to a tense 124-111 double-overtime victory over RCP Shawarma Shack in the PSL President’s Cup recently at the  Filoil-EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Desiderio went on to finish with 26 points, including four 3-point baskets, to steer the Mustangs to their fourth win in seven games.

The Demigods absorbed their ninth loss in 10 games.

“It’s good to be back,” said Desiderio, who spent the past two years recovering from injury and coming back in the cage circuit after bouncing out of the big league.

But he is determined to lead his new squad being handled by former Philippine Basketball Association player JR Cawaling.

Also winning were Davao Occidental and Novaliches, which carved out contrasting victories.

Davao Occidental breezed past Bicol, 110-96, with Justin Sachez and Winston Ynot combining forces.

Sanchez and Ynot each led their team with 22 points apiece, allowing the Tigers to improve their win-loss record to 4-3.

Novaliches turned to Jhonnel Bauzon, who had a monster performance and finished with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds to power the Warriors to a 81-73 triumph over CV Siniloan.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PSL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Strong Group roster draws attention

Strong Group roster draws attention

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
It won’t be smooth sailing for the Strong Group Athletics in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championships at...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts overtake Dyip to keep quarterfinal bonus hopes alive

Bolts overtake Dyip to keep quarterfinal bonus hopes alive

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Meralco's bid for a twice-to-beat quarterfinals advantage is still within reach as the Bolts came from behind and secured...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen repel Bossing to earn quarters edge

Beermen repel Bossing to earn quarters edge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen survived a scare and held on against the already-ran Blackwater Bossing, 125-117, Friday at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
NFL Patriots hire Mayo to replace Belichick as head coach

NFL Patriots hire Mayo to replace Belichick as head coach

7 hours ago
Jerod Mayo, the New England Patriots linebackers coach for the past five seasons, was named the NFL team's new head coach...
Sports
fbtw
Tigers bring in Sauler, Martin

Tigers bring in Sauler, Martin

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Santo Tomas beefed up its bench by adding seasoned mentors Juno Sauler and Peter Martin for the second year of its rebuilding...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Secret vows to overcome pressure in Predator League KO phase

Team Secret vows to overcome pressure in Predator League KO phase

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Despite finishing on top of Group D play in the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024, Team Secret admitted there is pressure...
Sports
fbtw
Japan's 'Throwing Philosopher' excited to join MLB Cubs

Japan's 'Throwing Philosopher' excited to join MLB Cubs

5 hours ago
Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga said Friday (Saturday, Manila time) he is confident he can handle Major League Baseball changes...
Sports
fbtw
Undermanned Road Warriors go for broke vs Gin Kings

Undermanned Road Warriors go for broke vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors will be playing for their lives Saturday evening.
Sports
fbtw
Altas tap Racela new head coach

Altas tap Racela new head coach

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Olsen Racela officially signed in as University of Perpetual Help’s new basketball coach Thursday night with high...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi wins in Melbourne

Malixi wins in Melbourne

16 hours ago
Filipina Rianne Malixi, who endured a winless overseas campaign last year, kicked off the new season with a huge victory in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with