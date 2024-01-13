Strong Group takes over Gerflor franchise in PVL

The Defenders, who will now compete under SGA’s banner, were involved in financial brouhahas on players’ salary just last PVL conference, where members of the team cried foul over unpaid wages.

MANILA, Philippines — Strong Group Athletics (SGA) is delving into professional volleyball as they formalized their entry into the Premier Volleyball League on Saturday, taking over the embattled Gerflor Defenders franchise.

Frank Lao and SGA came to the team's aid in addition to managing the Farm Fresh Foxies in the same league.

PVL President Ricky Palou expressed his gratitude to Lao and SGA for their contributions to the league.

"We are truly thankful to Frank Lao and Strong Group Athletics for not only helping pay the salaries of the Gerflor Defenders last year but also for taking the bold step of starting a second team in the PVL. This shows their strong commitment to the development and success of volleyball in the Philippines," said Palou.

Lao, meanwhile, called the decision a “no-brainer” for SGA.

“Putting up a second team in the Premier Volleyball League is a no-brainer for us. The PVL has been a consistent source of entertainment for fans of all ages, and we are excited to contribute to the league in whatever way we can,” he said.

"Having a second team will lead to more opportunities for Filipino volleyball players and coaches. We believe in the potential of our athletes, and by providing additional platforms for them to showcase their talents, we are contributing to the growth of volleyball in the country," he added.

The new PVL season is expected to begin in February.

Apart from its involvement in the pro league, the SGA also supports collegiate women’s volleyball at the University of the East, University of the Philippines, College of Saint Benilde and Letran.

“SGA remains committed to promoting the sport at all levels and nurturing the development of future volleyball stars,” they said in a press release.