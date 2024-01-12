^

Beermen repel Bossing to earn quarters edge

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 12, 2024 | 6:50pm
San Miguel's Bennie Boatwright waxed hot for 44 points.
MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen survived a scare and held on against the already-ran Blackwater Bossing, 125-117, Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to secure a twice-to-beat bonus in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

San Miguel led by 17 points, 73-56, in the third quarter following a layup by Don Trollano.

Slowly but surely, Blackwater cut the lead and got to within one, 107-106, following a make-and-miss by Bradwyn Guinto from the free throw line with 6:27 remaining in the game.

The Beermen then waxed hot and unleashed a backbreaking 12-2 run capped by a Bennie Boatwright deuce to grab a 119-108 lead with 1:15 remaining in the game.

Baser Amer halted the run with a 3-pointer ad Blackwater inched closer, 119-111, with a minute remaining.

Back-to-back shots by Tyrus Hill cut the lead to four, 119-115, with 26 seconds left.

Free throws by Jericho Cruz iced the game for San Miguel, 121-115, with 22 ticks remaining.

Following a pair of free throws by Chris Ortiz to help cut the lead, 121-117, Cruz ended the game with four straight freebies.

Boatwright followed his 51-point outing last week with 44 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the Blackwater game Friday.

CJ Perez followed suit with 15 markers in 21 minutes.

Ortiz led the depleted Bossing with 43 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

San Miguel finished the elimination round of the tournament with an 8-3 win-loss slate.

Blackwater dropped its 10th straight game to end the eliminations with a 1-10 record.

