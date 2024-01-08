Uratex Dream cops bronze in Singapore 3x3 tilt

The Dream, one of three Filipino teams competing in the tourney, put themselves in prime position for a deep run when they ended pool play with a 3-1 record.

MANILA, Philippines — The Uratex Dream rang in the new year on a positive note as the Philippine 3x3 team finished on the podium of the Jumpshot 3x3 International Tournament at Bukit Panjang Plaza in Singapore last weekend.

Kaye Pingol, Sam Harada, Mikka Cacho and Eunique Chan recovered from a loss in their opening game against eventual champions CT Tigers of Thailand with three straight wins to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Unfortunately, the Filipino quartet were overwhelmed by Yokohama Gflow of Japan in the semifinals as they settled for the bronze, 21-14.

Meanwhile, sister team Uratex Tibay was unable to reach the semis with a 1-3 slate in group play.

Both teams used the tournament as a warm-up event for the Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2 coming in February.

On the other hand, men’s team TNT Triple Giga reached the quarterfinals in the men’s division before stumbling to home team BAS Men B, 19-17, in an overtime contest.