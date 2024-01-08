Boatload from boatwright SMB import pours in 51 versus Terrafirma Dyip

MANILA, Philippines — Import Bennie Boatwright netted a boatload of buckets and with it, San Miguel Beer fished a pivotal seventh win to spur its twice-to-beat drive.

Boatwright turned in an explosive game of 51 points spiked by seven triples to key the Beermen to a 132-110 romp over also-ran Terrafirma yesterday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was SMB’s fourth triumph in its last four outings and at 7-3 overall, the squad firmed up its hold of No. 4 in the race for Top 4 and the coveted win-once bonus in the quarterfinals.

Only Magnolia (9-2) is assured of this incentive so far while Phoenix (7-2), Meralco (7-2), SMB and Ginebra (7-3) dispute the other three.

After debuting with 26-16 in San Miguel’s Christmas Day 117-96 dispatching of Phoenix, Boatwright brought out the big gun and dropped 23 in the first period alone. By halftime, the former USC Trojans stalwart already had 34 to his name – the most since Justin Brownlee’s 36-point first-half eruption in the previous Governors’ Cup.

Boatwright added 10 in the third, where SMB seized a 23-point lead, then he closed the game out with seven, including a jumper and a trey that created more separation against the rallying Dyip, 124-106.

“Let’s give all credit to coaches and (my) teammates, they’re looking for me today,” said Boatwright, who complemented his scorching production with 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Boatwright’s 51 was the most for an SMB player since Shabazz Muhammad’s 57 in a 115-110 win over Meralco in the Season 46 Governors’ Cup elims.

“I was just trying to stay in the zone, take it play by play, possession by possession,” said the 6-foot-9 gunner, who converted 19 of his 31 attempts on the floor and went 7-of-13 from deep.

Later, Barangay Ginebra drew level with SMB at 7-3 after dispatching NorthPort, 103-93. The Batang Pier finished the elims at 6-5 and will go into the playoffs with a twice-to-win disadvantage.