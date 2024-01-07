^

Kim Dy lands with PLDT

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 7, 2024 | 1:34pm
Kianna Dy

MANILA, Philippines -- Another big name is set to join the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

Opposite hitter Kim Kianna Dy has joined PLDT ahead of the upcoming PVL 2024 Season, the team announced Sunday.

The announcement came following the signing of Kim Fajardo and Majoy Baron.

The three were part of the recently disbanded F2 Logistics squad.

The troika will be reuniting with former La Salle teammate Mika Reyes.

"Point City just got home," the team said in a Facebook post.

"Opposite Kianna Dy is fired up to re-enter the PVL best attackers conversation, but this time as a PLDT High Speed Hitter," it added.

For her part, Dy said that being a part of a new team would be a good learning experience for the three.

"Stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary sometimes. But at the same time, that's when you realize that you can learn so much more from new coaches and teammates," Dy said.

"Knowing that there's still so much to learn inspires me to thrive and work harder. It's going to take a lot of hard work, but I hope we can meet the expectations set for us here in PLDT," she added.

It has been a whirlwind offseason in the PVL, to say the least.

Dy's signing is just the latest of an avalanche of moves in the volleyball league.

She will be teaming up with Fil-Canadian outside spiker Savannah Davison.

PLDT, in the season-ending conference, had a 7-4 record, good for fifth place.

