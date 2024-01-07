Batang Pier vow to go all out vs Gin Kings

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier will try to leave everything on the court in a "must-win" outing against Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Sunday night.

Coming off a big 106-89 win over the Blackwater Bossing, NorthPort clinched a quarterfinal seat.

And with a win in their final elimination game against Ginebra on Sunday, the Batang Pier will bolster their twice-to-beat bid.

"Presently, we're on the right track naman. We just need to win our next game, against Ginebra, this coming sunday for a good position," Batang Pier head coach Bonnie Tan said in Filipino.

Both Ginebra and NorthPort have six wins in the tournament.

The Batang Pier have a 6-4 record, while the Gin Kings are riding a two-game winning streak and are holding a 6-3 slate.

A victory in the crucial game will put the winning team in a good position to clinch the twice-to-beat bonus.

"The placing, if we lost this coming Sunday, we'll be facing a tougher team. So if we want to play against a beatable team, we have to win on Sunday," Tan said.

"The Sunday game is very crucial. We needed to win this game muna against blackwater before we talk about the next game this Sunday," he added.

Currently, three teams have six wins -- San Miguel, Ginebra and NorthPort.

The Meralco Bolts and the Phoenix Fuel Masters have seven victories each.

The Magnolia Hotshots earlier clinched the first twice-to-beat advantage in the league.

Only the top four teams of the conference will have the twice-to-beat bonus.