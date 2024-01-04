^

Sports

Lady Spikers stay sharp, edge Thailand club in friendly

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 4, 2024 | 1:06pm
Lady Spikers stay sharp, edge Thailand club in friendly
The Lady Spikers dominated UAAP Season 85 with only a single defeat through their entire campaign, including a 2-0 sweep of former champion National University for a fitting revenge after losing in Season 84.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle is priming up for a title retention bid in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament this February.

Shifting to higher gears a month before the net wars, the Lady Spikers scored a big win against decorated Thailand club Supreme VC in a friendly match.

La Salle won four out of five sets in an open tune-up, 25-23, 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10, to kick-start its Thailand training camp in flying colors. Supreme VC was a former three-time Thai league champion and Asian Volleyball Club Championship titlist.

UAAP Season 85 Rookie-MVP Angel Canino, Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate and Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals MVP Shevana Laput led the way as the Lady Spikers ushered in a new era.

La Salle, still with young, capable guns, will deal with the graduation of Best Outside Spiker Jolina dela Cruz, Best Setter Mars Alba, middle blocker Fifi Sharma and ace libero Justine Jazareno entering this season.

The Lady Spikers dominated UAAP Season 85 with only a single defeat through their entire campaign, including a 2-0 sweep of former champion National University for a fitting revenge after losing in Season 84.

After the UAAP, the wards of coach Ramil de Jesus braved on and swept the SSL National Invitationals before trooping to Thailand this time around to complete their preparations.

vuukle comment

LA SALLE

LADY SPIKERS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Losers can’t be weepers

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Two teams are in the books for sharing the most consecutive losses in the NBA and one of them nearly shattered the tie to set a new ignominious record.
Sports
fbtw
Meralco's Hodge gets Jeremy Lin's stamp of approval for defense during EASL clash

Meralco's Hodge gets Jeremy Lin's stamp of approval for defense during EASL clash

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Despite finishing with a game-high 23 points, former NBA guard Jeremy Lin tipped his hat to Meralco Bolt Cliff Hodge, whose...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group taps ex-NBA players Blatche, Roberson alongside Dwight Howard

Strong Group taps ex-NBA players Blatche, Roberson alongside Dwight Howard

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Strong Group Philippines is loaded for the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Championships, to say the least.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts lose steam vs Jeremy Lin-led New Taipei Kings in EASL

Bolts lose steam vs Jeremy Lin-led New Taipei Kings in EASL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts ran out of ammunition in the second half and bowed to the unblemished New Taipei Kings, 89-77, in East Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
NBA veteran Dwight Howard has signed a deal to play for Philippine team Strong Group Athletics during its upcoming campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco&rsquo;s Banchero rues turnovers in EASL loss to New Taipei Kings

Meralco’s Banchero rues turnovers in EASL loss to New Taipei Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Having more turnovers than assists spelled the doom for Meralco against Jeremy Lin and the New Taipei Kings in their East...
Sports
fbtw
Cantlay feels for golf fans as players hope for PGA-LIV unity

Cantlay feels for golf fans as players hope for PGA-LIV unity

3 hours ago
World No. 5 Patrick Cantlay has sympathy for golf fans, but the PGA Tour Policy Board member had no big news for them at the...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder roll past Celtics

Thunder roll past Celtics

13 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 36 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Boston’s six-game winning streak...
Sports
fbtw
PSA fetes Gilas with special award

PSA fetes Gilas with special award

13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas defied the odds and emerged as one of the most inspiring sports stories of 2023.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with