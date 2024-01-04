Lady Spikers stay sharp, edge Thailand club in friendly

The Lady Spikers dominated UAAP Season 85 with only a single defeat through their entire campaign, including a 2-0 sweep of former champion National University for a fitting revenge after losing in Season 84.

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle is priming up for a title retention bid in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament this February.

Shifting to higher gears a month before the net wars, the Lady Spikers scored a big win against decorated Thailand club Supreme VC in a friendly match.

La Salle won four out of five sets in an open tune-up, 25-23, 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10, to kick-start its Thailand training camp in flying colors. Supreme VC was a former three-time Thai league champion and Asian Volleyball Club Championship titlist.

UAAP Season 85 Rookie-MVP Angel Canino, Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate and Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals MVP Shevana Laput led the way as the Lady Spikers ushered in a new era.

La Salle, still with young, capable guns, will deal with the graduation of Best Outside Spiker Jolina dela Cruz, Best Setter Mars Alba, middle blocker Fifi Sharma and ace libero Justine Jazareno entering this season.

The Lady Spikers dominated UAAP Season 85 with only a single defeat through their entire campaign, including a 2-0 sweep of former champion National University for a fitting revenge after losing in Season 84.

After the UAAP, the wards of coach Ramil de Jesus braved on and swept the SSL National Invitationals before trooping to Thailand this time around to complete their preparations.