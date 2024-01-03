^

Sports

Meralco's Hodge gets Jeremy Lin's stamp of approval for defense during EASL clash

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 9:58pm
Meralco's Hodge gets Jeremy Lin's stamp of approval for defense during EASL clash
Cliff Hodge (left) defends Jeremy Lin (right)
East Asia Super League

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite finishing with a game-high 23 points, former NBA guard Jeremy Lin tipped his hat to Meralco Bolt Cliff Hodge, whose physicality challenged the one-time NBA champion.

Lin led the way for the New Taipei Kings as they dispatched the Bolts, 89-77, Wednesday night at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

With ace defender Chris Newsome sitting out the East Asia Super League (EASL) matchup between the Bolts and the Kings, Hodge defended Lin several times in the game.

Hodge, numerous times, got in Lin's face and had some hard fouls.

Asked about his first time playing against a Filipino team, the former NBA journeyman acknowledged the Bolts' physicality.

"It is physical, very physical. Cliff Hodge is a great example," the guard told reporters after the game.

"He's playing the four-man position, he's 6-foot-4 but I can see why. He's very physical, he's smart, and he does his job really, really well," he added.

Hodge had a perfect shooting night for Meralco, finishing with eight points on 4-of-4 shooting.

He had two steals but had four fouls.

"[Hodge] makes everything difficult for you. So, he just plays hard, he just plays physical, and that's the best type of basketball you would wanna play," Lin added.

Against Hodge, Chris Banchero and the other Meralco defenders, Lin finished with 23 points, with 16 coming in the second half.

He shot 7-of-16 from the field, and had four assists and four turnovers.

Former Bay Area Dragon Hayden Blankley also acknowledged Meralco's physicality in the game.

"The players [are] very physical. That's one of the things, I think, Filipinos pride themselves in and the crowd is just into it the whole game," Blankley said.

He was one of the Dragons who played against the Barangay Ginebra in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup, which the Gin Kings won in seven games.

"It is a fun atmosphere to play in."

Aside from Lin, four other Kings finished in double-digits.

Yang Chin-Min had 13 points, Kenny Manigault had 12 markers, and Jeremy's brother Joseph and Lee Kai-Yan had 11 apiece.

The Kings sit atop the EASL Group B with a 3-0 win-loss slate.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CLIFF HODGE

EAST ASIA SUPER LEAGUE

JEREMY LIN

MERALCO BOLTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Soltones plugs in with Chargers in PVL

Soltones plugs in with Chargers in PVL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Another Premier Volleyball League (PVL) star has found a new home.
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

By Dino Maragay | 23 hours ago
NBA veteran Dwight Howard has signed a deal to play for Philippine team Strong Group Athletics during its upcoming campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines climbs 17 spots in world softball rankings

Philippines climbs 17 spots in world softball rankings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Philippines ended 2023 within the top 15 countries in the Women's Softball World Rankings, according to the World Baseball...
Sports
fbtw
PPS Masters Top 8 netfest fires off in Iloilo

PPS Masters Top 8 netfest fires off in Iloilo

7 hours ago
The junior tennis season kicks off Thursday, January 4, with the traditional Masters Top 8 with the top-ranked players in...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT goes full blast with 10-leg circuit

JPGT goes full blast with 10-leg circuit

6 hours ago
Inspired by the success of its inaugural staging, the Junior Philippine Golf Tour goes full blast on its second year with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Korea's Im ready for major year as he begins new season at The Sentry

Korea's Im ready for major year as he begins new season at The Sentry

11 hours ago
Korea’s Sungjae Im is gunning for a big year ahead as he begins the new 2024 PGA Tour season at The Sentry at the Plantation...
Sports
fbtw
Moonton renames MSC to Mid-Season Cup as new regions join

Moonton renames MSC to Mid-Season Cup as new regions join

By Michelle Lojo | 11 hours ago
Moonton Games has announced that its former mid-year tournament, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup, commonly...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino squads test mettle in Predator League grand finals

Filipino squads test mettle in Predator League grand finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Filipino esports teams are expected to make some noise in the upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals, which is...
Sports
fbtw
Snoop Dogg to be Paris Olympics special correspondent for NBC

Snoop Dogg to be Paris Olympics special correspondent for NBC

12 hours ago
Acclaimed rapper Snoop Dogg will be a special reporter for US broadcaster NBC at the Paris Olympics this year, the network...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with