^

Sports

PPS Masters Top 8 netfest fires off in Iloilo

Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 4:53pm
PPS Masters Top 8 netfest fires off in Iloilo

MANILA, Philippines – The junior tennis season kicks off Thursday, January 4, with the traditional Masters Top 8 with the top-ranked players in four age-group categories last year clashing for top honors at the Iloilo Sports Complex’s courts in Iloilo City.

This marks the first time that the Province of Iloilo is hosting a tournament of this magnitude with Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr. guaranteeing its successful staging at the ISC synthetic grass courts and LaPaz hard courts.

Kimi Brodeth, Chloe Mercado, Chelsea Bernaldez, Sanshena Francisco, Czarina Miraflor, AJ Acabo, Jasmine Jaran and Faith Blanco banner the girls’ 18-and-under division with Kendrick Bona, Mclean Gomera, Randy Pausanos, Ivan Manila, Ariel Cabaral, Gio Manito, Chad Cuizon and John Lataza disputing the crown in the boys’ side of the premier division presented by the Province of Iloilo.

Under the format, the eight players are divided into two groups with the top two from each pool advancing to the crossover semifinals of the event supported by the Iloilo Sports Development and Management, headed by Ma. Janelyn Fundal and Ray Cabarles. Winners will dispute the crowns in one-game duels.

Making up the 16-and-under cast are Jana Diaz, Erynne Ong, Aleeva Suace, Shara Paliwag, Joy Ansay, Ma. Niña Torrejos, Daveaine Gauran and Queen Villa (girls) and Kenzon Brodeth, Al Tristan Licayan, France Dilao, Aaron Tabura, Reign Maravilla, Frank Dilao, Josh Jim and Francis de Juan (boys).

Meanwhile, the PPS-PEPP juniors circuit ushers in its new regular season with the staging of the Kasadyahan and Dinagyang Festival National Juniors Tennis Championships on January 8-12, also in Iloilo City.

For details and listup, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Headling the field in the girls’ 14-and-under category are Ave Maria Policarpio, Ronielle Oliveros, Chrystell Laguna, Isobel Alipo-on, Cadee Jan Dagoon, Alexa Cruspero, Loraine Jallorina and Julienne Celeste (girls) while Lexious Cruz, Adrian Rodriguez, Aljohn Rombawa and David Ezra Sepulveda lead the chase in the boys’ side of the circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro and backed by Slazenger and Dunlop.

Others in the boys’ 14-and-U fold are Anthony Castigador, Julio Naredo, Pete Bandala and Dean Palaroan, while Maristela Torrecampo, Gabrielle Bulado, Justine Gumbao, Stella Policarpio, Ma. Caroliean Fiel, Lilith Rufino, Maria Ataiza and Etha Seno banner the girls’ 12-and-under cast.

Disputing the boys’ 12-and-U trophy are Claudwin Tonacao, Joshua Stewart, James Estrella, Enzo Niere, Xian Calagos, Pete Niere, Marcus Go and Francisco de Juan.

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

By Dino Maragay | 17 hours ago
NBA veteran Dwight Howard has signed a deal to play for Philippine team Strong Group Athletics during its upcoming campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Rafael Nadal begins first singles match in almost a year

Rafael Nadal begins first singles match in almost a year

23 hours ago
Rafael Nadal began his first singles match in almost a year at the Brisbane International Tuesday against Dominic Thiem, kick-starting...
Sports
fbtw
Azarenka wins but Kenin bundled out in Brisbane

Azarenka wins but Kenin bundled out in Brisbane

1 day ago
Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka moved into the third round of the Brisbane International Tuesday, but Sofia Kenin was...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco eyes revenge

Meralco eyes revenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Meralco is out to keep its Final Four hopes alive and the first step is beating the undefeated New Taipei Kings in a Group...
Sports
fbtw
New acquisition Anunoby helps Knicks beat West-best T-Wolves

New acquisition Anunoby helps Knicks beat West-best T-Wolves

1 day ago
O.G. Anunoby sparkled in his first NBA game for the New York Knicks, helping his new club upset Western Conference leader...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilgeous-Alexander stars as Thunder roll past Celtics

Gilgeous-Alexander stars as Thunder roll past Celtics

5 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 36 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Boston’s six-game winning streak...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Im ready for major year as he begins new season at The Sentry

Korea's Im ready for major year as he begins new season at The Sentry

5 hours ago
Korea’s Sungjae Im is gunning for a big year ahead as he begins the new 2024 PGA Tour season at The Sentry at the Plantation...
Sports
fbtw
Moonton renames MSC to Mid-Season Cup as new regions join

Moonton renames MSC to Mid-Season Cup as new regions join

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Moonton Games has announced that its former mid-year tournament, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup, commonly...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino squads test mettle in Predator League grand finals

Filipino squads test mettle in Predator League grand finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Filipino esports teams are expected to make some noise in the upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals, which is...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with