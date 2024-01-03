^

Sports

Soltones plugs in with Chargers in PVL

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 2:55pm
Soltones plugs in with Chargers in PVL
Grethcel Soltones
PVL

MANILA, Philippines -- Another Premier Volleyball League (PVL) star has found a new home.

Grethcel Soltones has signed with the Akari Chargers, the team said Wednesday.

Soltones spent the past three seasons with the Petro Gazz Angels.

"More firepower and championship experience. Let's light it up, Lady Beast!" the Chargers said in a Facebook post.

With the Angels, she secured silver medals in the 2022 Open Conference and the 2023 First All-Filipino Conference.

Now with Akari, she will be bringing her veteran experience as she teams up with Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Faith Nisperos, Fifi Sharma, Erika Raagas and Michelle Cobb.

Last week, Nxled head coach Taka Minowa was named director of volleyball operations for both Akari and the Chameleons.

Akari had a 5-6 win-loss record in the Second All-Filipino Conference.

Its head coach Jorge de Brito earlier left the team. His replacement is still yet to be named.

Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers also released three players on Wednesday. 

The team announced on Wednesday that they have parted ways with Bia General, Angela Nunag and Jerrili Malabanan. 

vuukle comment

PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

By Dino Maragay | 16 hours ago
NBA veteran Dwight Howard has signed a deal to play for Philippine team Strong Group Athletics during its upcoming campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Rafael Nadal begins first singles match in almost a year

Rafael Nadal begins first singles match in almost a year

22 hours ago
Rafael Nadal began his first singles match in almost a year at the Brisbane International Tuesday against Dominic Thiem, kick-starting...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco eyes revenge

Meralco eyes revenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Meralco is out to keep its Final Four hopes alive and the first step is beating the undefeated New Taipei Kings in a Group...
Sports
fbtw
Azarenka wins but Kenin bundled out in Brisbane

Azarenka wins but Kenin bundled out in Brisbane

23 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka moved into the third round of the Brisbane International Tuesday, but Sofia Kenin was...
Sports
fbtw
New acquisition Anunoby helps Knicks beat West-best T-Wolves

New acquisition Anunoby helps Knicks beat West-best T-Wolves

1 day ago
O.G. Anunoby sparkled in his first NBA game for the New York Knicks, helping his new club upset Western Conference leader...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Moonton renames MSC to Mid-Season Cup as new regions join

Moonton renames MSC to Mid-Season Cup as new regions join

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Moonton Games has announced that its former mid-year tournament, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup, commonly...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino squads test mettle in Predator League grand finals

Filipino squads test mettle in Predator League grand finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipino esports teams are expected to make some noise in the upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals, which is...
Sports
fbtw
Snoop Dogg to be Paris Olympics special correspondent for NBC

Snoop Dogg to be Paris Olympics special correspondent for NBC

5 hours ago
Acclaimed rapper Snoop Dogg will be a special reporter for US broadcaster NBC at the Paris Olympics this year, the network...
Sports
fbtw
Questions over LIV linger as PGA Tour opens 2024 campaign

Questions over LIV linger as PGA Tour opens 2024 campaign

5 hours ago
Uncertainty and controversy over a potential merger with LIV Golf's Saudi backers loom over the US PGA Tour as its 2024 season...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with