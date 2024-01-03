Soltones plugs in with Chargers in PVL

MANILA, Philippines -- Another Premier Volleyball League (PVL) star has found a new home.

Grethcel Soltones has signed with the Akari Chargers, the team said Wednesday.

Soltones spent the past three seasons with the Petro Gazz Angels.

"More firepower and championship experience. Let's light it up, Lady Beast!" the Chargers said in a Facebook post.

With the Angels, she secured silver medals in the 2022 Open Conference and the 2023 First All-Filipino Conference.

Now with Akari, she will be bringing her veteran experience as she teams up with Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Faith Nisperos, Fifi Sharma, Erika Raagas and Michelle Cobb.

Last week, Nxled head coach Taka Minowa was named director of volleyball operations for both Akari and the Chameleons.

Akari had a 5-6 win-loss record in the Second All-Filipino Conference.

Its head coach Jorge de Brito earlier left the team. His replacement is still yet to be named.

Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers also released three players on Wednesday.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have parted ways with Bia General, Angela Nunag and Jerrili Malabanan.