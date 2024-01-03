^

Sports

Philippines climbs 17 spots in world softball rankings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 2:28pm
Philippines climbs 17 spots in world softball rankings
The Blu Girls
WBSC

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines ended 2023 within the top 15 countries in the Women's Softball World Rankings, according to the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

According to the WBSC rankings dated December 31, 2023, the Philippines is ranked 14th in the world for women's softball.

The country had 868 points, which placed them just behind Great Britain, which had 936 points.

According to the WBSC, the Philippines was the top overall climber for this year.

"The Philippines have been the most improved nation, climbing 17 positions from No. 31 at the behinning of the year to No. 14 at the end," the confederation said in a statement posted on its website.

At year-end, the United States is on top after garnering 4,301 points.

This is the third straight year that the US finished No. 1 in the rankings.

Japan came in second with 2,899 points, while Puerto Rico had 2,875 points for third place.

Chinese Taipei (2,573 points), Canada (1,885 points), Italy (1,816 points), Mexico (1,717 points), the Netherlands (1,602 points), Czech Republic (1,483 points) and Australia (1,379 points) complete the world's top 10 women's softball nations.

Meanwhile, the Philippine men's baseball team placed 28th in the world according to the year-end rankings by the WBSC.

The women's baseball team of the country, on the other hand, finished 13th for 2023.

The men's softball team also finished 14th for the past year.

According to the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines, four Philippine teams qualified for the world cup - the Blu Girls, the Blu Boys, the Under 15 women's team and the Philippine Co-Ed Slow Pitch Team. 

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE TEAM

SOFTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

By Dino Maragay | 14 hours ago
NBA veteran Dwight Howard has signed a deal to play for Philippine team Strong Group Athletics during its upcoming campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Rafael Nadal begins first singles match in almost a year

Rafael Nadal begins first singles match in almost a year

20 hours ago
Rafael Nadal began his first singles match in almost a year at the Brisbane International Tuesday against Dominic Thiem, kick-starting...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco eyes revenge

Meralco eyes revenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Meralco is out to keep its Final Four hopes alive and the first step is beating the undefeated New Taipei Kings in a Group...
Sports
fbtw
Azarenka wins but Kenin bundled out in Brisbane

Azarenka wins but Kenin bundled out in Brisbane

21 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka moved into the third round of the Brisbane International Tuesday, but Sofia Kenin was...
Sports
fbtw
New acquisition Anunoby helps Knicks beat West-best T-Wolves

New acquisition Anunoby helps Knicks beat West-best T-Wolves

1 day ago
O.G. Anunoby sparkled in his first NBA game for the New York Knicks, helping his new club upset Western Conference leader...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino squads test mettle in Predator League grand finals

Filipino squads test mettle in Predator League grand finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Filipino esports teams are expected to make some noise in the upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals, which is...
Sports
fbtw
Snoop Dogg to be Paris Olympics special correspondent for NBC

Snoop Dogg to be Paris Olympics special correspondent for NBC

3 hours ago
Acclaimed rapper Snoop Dogg will be a special reporter for US broadcaster NBC at the Paris Olympics this year, the network...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group eyes Dubai title with Dwight Howard on board

Strong Group eyes Dubai title with Dwight Howard on board

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Dwight Howard's addition to the Philippines' Strong Group side will give the team a huge boost both offensively and defensively,...
Sports
fbtw
Questions over LIV linger as PGA Tour opens 2024 campaign

Questions over LIV linger as PGA Tour opens 2024 campaign

4 hours ago
Uncertainty and controversy over a potential merger with LIV Golf's Saudi backers loom over the US PGA Tour as its 2024 season...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with