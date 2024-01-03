^

Sports

Filipino squads test mettle in Predator League grand finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 11:49am
Filipino squads test mettle in Predator League grand finals

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino esports teams are expected to make some noise in the upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals, which is set a week from now.

The esports competition's grand finals will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on January 13 and 14, wherein 26 teams across the region will be fighting for the coveted Predator Shield.

Filipino DOTA 2 teams Blacklist International, Execration, Made in Philippines and defending Asia Pacific Predator League champions Polaris Esports will be battling it out against teams from other countries for the title.

Made in Philippines won the Philippine qualifiers last year to punch a ticket in the grand finals.

Filipino teams Team Secret, Oasis Gaming and ZOL Esports will be competing for the Valorant title.

Oasis Gaming and ZOL Esports won the Philippine qualifiers for Valorant.

With the loaded roster of teams, Sue Ong Lim, the general manager of Acer Philippines, said that the tournament will be "anybody's game."

"Predator League is the stomping ground of the region’s up-and-coming esports talents. We are excited to see who is hungry enough for the victory to overcome the competition and win the Predator Shield,” she said.

Princess Laosantos, senior marketing manager of Acer Philippines, said that the grand finals will be an esports and entertainment spectacle like no other.

The two-day event will be filled with action-packed gaming, meet-and-greet sessions with Predator ambassadors, and performances by a number of Filipino artists, including Acer ambassadors Sarah Geronimo and SB19.

ESPORTS
Philstar
