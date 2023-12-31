Chemistry not an issue for talent-laden Beermen, says Romeo

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite having new faces in the team, the San Miguel Beermen have no difficulties maintaining chemistry because of their talent pool, guard Terrence Romeo said.

In the off-season, the Beermen signed bruising wing Jeron Teng.

They traded for gunner Don Trollano and fielded two imports so far in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.

Even with these changes, San Miguel clinched a quarterfinal berth and is currently 6-3 in the season.

“Actually, chemistry was easy to get because those who were added in the team are very talented players. So, they are talented, so they had no difficulties in adjusting to the system,” Romeo said in Filipino, in an interview aired over CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk.

“They just need to blend in the system of Coach Jorge [Gallent,] and our system,” he added.

Romeo missed some games for San Miguel due to injury.

The team is also missing the services of current PBA most valuable player June Mar Fajardo due to an injury.

“Don is really talented, including Jeron and other rookies, like Kyt [Jimenez,] and our import [Bennie Boatwright],” Romeo said.

“I am sure, they did not have any difficulties in blending with the team.”

The Beermen have two elimination games left -- against Terrafirma and the Blackwater.