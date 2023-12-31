^

Sports

Chemistry not an issue for talent-laden Beermen, says Romeo

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 31, 2023 | 2:45pm
Chemistry not an issue for talent-laden Beermen, says Romeo
Terrence Romeo (7)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite having new faces in the team, the San Miguel Beermen have no difficulties maintaining chemistry because of their talent pool, guard Terrence Romeo said.

In the off-season, the Beermen signed bruising wing Jeron Teng.

They traded for gunner Don Trollano and fielded two imports so far in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.

Even with these changes, San Miguel clinched a quarterfinal berth and is currently 6-3 in the season.

“Actually, chemistry was easy to get because those who were added in the team are very talented players. So, they are talented, so they had no difficulties in adjusting to the system,” Romeo said in Filipino, in an interview aired over CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk.

“They just need to blend in the system of Coach Jorge [Gallent,] and our system,” he added.

Romeo missed some games for San Miguel due to injury.

The team is also missing the services of current PBA most valuable player June Mar Fajardo due to an injury.

“Don is really talented, including Jeron and other rookies, like Kyt [Jimenez,] and our import [Bennie Boatwright],” Romeo said.

“I am sure, they did not have any difficulties in blending with the team.”

The Beermen have two elimination games left -- against Terrafirma and the Blackwater.

vuukle comment

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN

TERRENCE ROMEO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Report: KBL fines player involved in Abando fall

Report: KBL fines player involved in Abando fall

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Chinanu Onuaku, who caused the injury of Rhenz Abando in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), has been fined 3 million won...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder end Nuggets winning streak, Bucks rally to beat Cavs

Thunder end Nuggets winning streak, Bucks rally to beat Cavs

1 day ago
The Denver Nuggets' six-game winning streak came to an end on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) with the defending NBA champions...
Sports
fbtw
Catching up with Kiefer

Catching up with Kiefer

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Kiefer Ravena recently had a chat with Real Sports about life in Japan.
Sports
fbtw
Abando suffers spine injury after scary fall in KBL game

Abando suffers spine injury after scary fall in KBL game

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Rhenz Abando is expected to miss some time in the basketball court after sustaining numerous injuries in a Korean Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT releases Mendrez, Legacion, Morente

PLDT releases Mendrez, Legacion, Morente

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The PLDT High Speed Hitters have parted ways with three players, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team said.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso sets sights on long-term success

Saso sets sights on long-term success

6 hours ago
Yuka Saso marked her performance in the past season on the LPGA Tour with seven Top 10 finishes in 22 tournaments with a notable...
Sports
fbtw
Pistons survive Raptors to end 28-game slump

Pistons survive Raptors to end 28-game slump

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The NBA’s longest single-season losing streak is finally broken.
Sports
fbtw
Knicks sign Anunoby, Quickley heads to Raptors

Knicks sign Anunoby, Quickley heads to Raptors

7 hours ago
The New York Knicks have signed British-born guard-forward O.G. Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors in a multi-player deal the...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Twas a year like no other first of two parts

‘Twas a year like no other first of two parts

By Sports Staff | 16 hours ago
The year that we’re all bidding goodbye was perhaps the busiest year ever for Philippine sports.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with