Adiwang to train in Indonesia under Soma Fight Club

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 31, 2023 | 12:06pm
Lito Adiwang
ONE Fighting Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Lito Adiwang will be setting up camp in another country as he enters the new year.

Adiwang will represent Soma Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia moving forward, the two-time Philippine national wushu champion said.

He is still awaiting his next fight.

“I am moving to Bali. I'm set to join them and really represent Soma,” Adiwang said.

Since leaving Team Lakay, he earlier joined Hiit Studio as he defeated Indonesia’s Adrian Mattheis back in September.

For his next fight in November, where he defeated Jeremy Miado, he joined Soma Fight Club.

“I look at the bright side. It is hard, but I am being challenged on our trainings. And, I am able to train with various athletes and learn from international coaches,” Adiwang said.

“I am being taught a lot, from strikes, wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and really taught me new things. That is really the positive side of what I have been doing,” he added.

Adiwang said that he wants to fight either Gustavo Balart or Hiroba Minowa, but they were already booked at ONE 166: Qatar in March.

“I will wait for whoever wins in the match. It is a good match, and whoever wins there, I want that match,” he added.

Adiwang, who holds an 8-3 win-loss slate in ONE Fighting Championship, is eyeing to make another push for the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship.

“I am giving my all for 2024. I am not promising anything, but expect that I’ll give my all every time inside the ring.”

