Fajardo back for Beermen in January 2024

MANILA, Philippines -- The Kraken will be back on the hardcourt soon.

June Mar Fajardo is expected to suit up for San Miguel in the final elimination round game of the team on January 12, Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent said.

“June Mar is coming back when we play Blackwater on January 12,” Gallant said in an interview aired over CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk.

Before San Miguel’s clash against Blackwater, the Beermen will be facing the Terrafirma Dyip on January 7.

Fajardo has missed five games in December since sustaining the injury on November 29 against Rain or Shine.

“June Mar, he’s always been lifting weights so that he won’t be out of shape,” he said.

“That is very good news for our team. He has not rested when he got injured,” he added.

Fajardo’s return will be a timely boost for San Miguel. The team has won three straight games and is currently in fourth place with a 6-3 win-loss record.

They recently secured a quarterfinal berth.

They are tied with Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, which also holds a 6-3 slate.