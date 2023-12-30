Report: KBL fines player involved in Abando fall

MANILA, Philippines -- Chinanu Onuaku, who caused the injury of Rhenz Abando in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), has been fined 3 million won or about P130,000.

A report by South Korean media outlet Jumpball bared that the 3 million won fine was slapped during a finance committee meeting Saturday.

The penalty was due to unsportsmanlike conduct.

Aside from the fine, the referees who called the game were also warned "due to their inexperience in managing the game."

Onuaku collided with Abando during the game between the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters and the Goyang Sono Skygunners on Thursday.

While Abando tried to crash the board and attempt a putback, he collided with Onuaku.

Abando landed on his back and hit his head as he was unable to break the fall with his arms.

This led to the Filipino sustaining fractures on his third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, sprained wrist ligaments and a concussion.

Abando is expected to miss at least four weeks as he recovers.

Before the injury, the athletic wing was having an efficient outing on Thursday.

He had nine points on 4-of-5 field shooting in seven minutes of play.

Anyang eventually fell against Alex Cabagnot and Goyang, 85-81.