PLDT releases Mendrez, Legacion, Morente

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 30, 2023 | 2:27pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The PLDT High Speed Hitters have parted ways with three players, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team said.

The High Speed Hitters, in a Facebook post, thanked Mean Mendrez, Anj Legacion and Mich Morente for their time with the team.

"Always a painful part of the year when you have to let some go so they can flourish and soar even higher," the team said.

"Thank you, Mean Mendrez, Anj Legacion, and Mich Morente for donning the PLDT jersey with pride and joy," it added.

The team finished fifth in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

They had a 7-4 win-loss slate, just behind the Cherry Tiggo Crossovers.

"We'll be seeing you from the other side of the net, in awe of how this parting of ways led to you shining brighter," the team added.

Morente, in a post on Instagram, thanked PLDT.

"Grateful for all the opportunities and chances that you have given me to showcase my talent," Morente posted on Instagram.

Mendrez and Legacion also voiced gratitude to the High Speed Hitters.

I’m deeply grateful for the countless opportunities and the incredible journey we’ve shared. Working with all of you has been a wonderful experience," Mendrez said.

"Thank you for being a team that not only works #TOGETHER but also uplifts and supports one another," she added.

For her part, Legacion said she is "forever grateful for the knowledge, memories and opportunities" that she shared with her teammates.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There is no word yet where the three are headed or who will replace them in PLDT's roster.

