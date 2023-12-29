^

Sports

Ex-Cargo Mover Lacsina signs with Nxled

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 6:29pm
Ex-Cargo Mover Lacsina signs with Nxled
Ivy Lacsina
Facebook / Nxled Chameleons

MANILA, Philippines -- Ivy Lacsina has found a new home.

Weeks after the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers announced its disbandment, Lacsina found her new Premier Volleyball League team in the Nxled Chameleons.

"She has a new home. Welcome to the Nxled Chameleons, Ivy Lacsina!" the team posted on Facebook.

"When we said that we are going to get stronger next season, this is what we meant. Now, let's get started!" it added.

Nxled finished with a 4-7 record in the recently concluded season.

The 6-foot-1 hitter will be a huge boost for the Chameleons, as she led F2 in scoring in the second All-Filipino Conference.

On Thursday, Nxled head coach Taka Minowa was named as the new director of volleyball operations for both the Chameleons and the Akari Chargers.

Lacsina is the second F2 player to move to another team since the disbandment.

Dawn Macandili-Catindig earlier joined the Cignal HD Spikers.

vuukle comment

NXLED

PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai Sotto switches Japan B.League teams

Kai Sotto switches Japan B.League teams

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino big man Kai Sotto is now on the move in the Japan B.League, this time going to the Yokohama B-Corsairs, the team...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers rally to stun Mavs, Durant fuels Suns win

Cavaliers rally to stun Mavs, Durant fuels Suns win

1 day ago
Cleveland's Caris LeVert made the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:03 to play as the Cavaliers rallied from a 20-point deficit...
Sports
fbtw
Australian Open prizemoney hits record high

Australian Open prizemoney hits record high

9 hours ago
Players at January's Australian Open will be competing for a record prize pool with organizers Friday, announcing a 13% boost...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines hosts World Basketball Day at UN

Philippines hosts World Basketball Day at UN

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The Philippines hosted the first-ever celebration of World Basketball Day at the United Nations in New York with a roundtable...
Sports
fbtw
A-Rod, Lore to complete Timberwolves purchase, says report

A-Rod, Lore to complete Timberwolves purchase, says report

11 hours ago
Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and businessman Marc Lore are poised to complete the purchase of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PBA Player of Week Thompson helps Ginebra return to winning ways

PBA Player of Week Thompson helps Ginebra return to winning ways

4 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is back in the thick of things for a Top 4 finish in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Blue Eagle Jared Brown cites faith in decision to turn pro

Ex-Blue Eagle Jared Brown cites faith in decision to turn pro

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Outgoing Ateneo Blue Eagle Jared Brown said he thinks it is already God’s plan for him to turn pro and leave the collegiate...
Sports
fbtw
Pilipinas Super League: Nueva Ecija, Bi&ntilde;an, San Juan end 2023 unscathed

Pilipinas Super League: Nueva Ecija, Biñan, San Juan end 2023 unscathed

5 hours ago
Three teams – Nueva Ecija, Binañ and San Juan — ended Year 2023 with a bang as they wrapped up their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon boosts chess Olympiad drive with 3rd straight win

Quizon boosts chess Olympiad drive with 3rd straight win

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Daniel Quizon’s hot pursuit of a World Chess Olympiad slot got a big boost after the player claimed his third win in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with