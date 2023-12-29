Ex-Cargo Mover Lacsina signs with Nxled

MANILA, Philippines -- Ivy Lacsina has found a new home.

Weeks after the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers announced its disbandment, Lacsina found her new Premier Volleyball League team in the Nxled Chameleons.

"She has a new home. Welcome to the Nxled Chameleons, Ivy Lacsina!" the team posted on Facebook.

"When we said that we are going to get stronger next season, this is what we meant. Now, let's get started!" it added.

Nxled finished with a 4-7 record in the recently concluded season.

The 6-foot-1 hitter will be a huge boost for the Chameleons, as she led F2 in scoring in the second All-Filipino Conference.

On Thursday, Nxled head coach Taka Minowa was named as the new director of volleyball operations for both the Chameleons and the Akari Chargers.

Lacsina is the second F2 player to move to another team since the disbandment.

Dawn Macandili-Catindig earlier joined the Cignal HD Spikers.