Yearender: One for the ages in Philippine sports

MANILA, Philippines – It was a historic 2023 for Philippine sports, to say the least.

Streaks were conquered, records were broken, and decades-long droughts ended.

All this in a span of 365 days.

Let's take a look back at some of the most memorable moments in Philippine sports this year.

Marty Melville/AFP The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (3L, No. 7) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.

Filipinas, malupet

Who knew the Lupang Hinirang would sound even better?

For the first time ever, the Philippine women’s national football team, the Filipinas, played in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Here, the team won a historic game, no less than against host New Zealand.

Sarina Bolden scored on a header seen from all around the world, making the Filipinas’ World Cup debut all the more legendary.

Facebook/Alex Eala Alex Eala continues to be the toast of Philippine tennis.

Alex Eala continues rise

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala had a momentous 2023, to say the least.

One of the fastest-rising stars in the world of tennis, Eala gave the Philippines its first medal in tennis in the Asian Games since 2006.

And she won not just one, but two Asiad medals, taking home bronzes in women’s singles and mixed doubles.

The 18-year-old won two International tennis Federation singles titles this year as well.

She is currently ranked 190th in the world.

PSC/POC pool photo EJ Obiena set a new Asian Games record with his 5.90 meters.

Obiena soars to greater heights

Talk about raising the roof.

Pole vault star EJ Obiena is already one of the best athletes in Philippines — even the world — has ever seen.

The World No. 2 pole vaulter finally broke through six meters this year — twice — and surpassed his previous personal best.

He also brought home a historic silver medal in the World Athletics Championships’ pole vault event in Budapest, Hungary in August.

Additionally, Obiena nabbed the Philippines’ first athletics gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

PSC/POC pool photo Meggie Ochoa (left) and Annie Ramirez put Philippine ju-jitsu on the map.

Golden harvest for ju-jitsu

The Philippines grappled its way to the first gold medals in this year’s Asian Games ju-jitsu competition.

Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez delivered the country’s first golds in the sport in the Asiad, despite battling personal issues.

Ochoa opened up about her struggles against flu and a hip injury en route to the gold.

Ramirez, for her part, had to overcome anxiety as she battled her way to the title.

CBR Media Bianca Bustamante made headlines by signing with McLaren.

Bustamante speeding in the fast lane

Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante zoomed to history in October this year, becoming the first female driver to sign with the McLaren Driver Development Program.

Next year, the 18-year-old will be racing under the banner of ART Grand Prix in the upcoming F1 Academy season.

UAAP/STAR photos La Salle's Kevin Quiambao and Clint Escamis of Mapua reign as the country's top collegiate cagers.

College basketball produces legends

A lot of storylines were seen this past year for collegiate basketball.

For the first time in eight years, a local cager took home the Most Valuable Player award in the UAAP.

La Salle Green Archer Kevin Quiambao became the first local MVP in the UAAP since Kiefer Ravena in 2014 and 2015.

Quiambao, who had two triple-doubles in the season, led the Green Archers to the Season 86 championship against UP — their first title since 2016.

Over in NCAA, another Rookie-MVP emerged.

Mapua’s Clint Escamis was named the Rookie of the Year-MVP of the league’s Season 99, the first since Rhenz Abando in 2021. However, unlike Quiambao, he was unable to guide Mapua to the championship.

The San Beda Red Lions, meanwhile, returned to the NCAA basketball throne after a five-year absence, by the Mapua Cardinals in the finals.

But the biggest collegiate basketball story of the year has to be the UST Growling Tigresses.

UAAP Media Bureau The Tigresses made the biggest ripple in Philippine collegiate women's hoops.

For almost a decade, the NU Lady Bulldogs have been ravaging the women’s basketball world, dominating teams left and right.

Enter UST.

The Growling Tigresses toppled the eight-peat seeking NU in a classic best-of-three series that went down to the last seconds.

Cignal The Philippines became the center of the basketball world by staging the FIBA World Cup.

Philippines hosts FIBA World Cup

For only the second time ever, the Philippines hosted the FIBA World Cup. It is the first time that the tournament was staged by multiple nations, as our country co-hosted along with Japan and Indonesia.

In the World Cup that was held from August to September this year, history was made as Germany won its first-ever world championship against the Bogdan Bogdanovic-led Serbia.

Some would say Gilas Pilipinas had a disappointing finish in the tournament, as they won just one game.

But that win came against Asian rivals China, which helped the Philippines finish 24th in the tourney and grab a spot in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

AFP The Philippines are kings of Asian Games basketball once more.

Gilas hits pay dirt in Asiad with historic gold

Arguably the most memorable sporting moment for a basketball-crazed country came a few weeks later.

Fresh off the FIBA World Cup lights, Gilas was set foot on another big stage.

Reeling from the exit of former head coach Chot Reyes and with a depleted roster, Barangay Ginebra mentor Tim Cone rolled up his sleeves and led a 12-man squad to Asian basketball glory.

With the team missing key players in various leagues, Gilas had to battle both injuries and roster limitations throughout the tournament. Justin Brownlee’s heroics then towed the Filipinos to the historic gold medal match.

Finally, against Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan, Gilas won the championship at the Hangzhou Olympics Sports Centre Gymnasium, 70-60.

Gilas’ triumph is just one of the four gold medals brought home by the Philippines in the Asiad. The country also had two silvers and 12 bronzes.

While it was a fairytale ending with the Philippines clinching its first Asian Games gold medal since 1962, it had an unexpected turn when Brownlee was found to have tested positive for banned substances.

Until now, at year end, no new news has been given regarding Brownlee’s status.

But that story is for another year.