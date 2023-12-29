^

45 footballers to earn scholarship from Calamba Doctors College

Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 4:07pm
45 footballers to earn scholarship from Calamba Doctors College
Total Football Club team manager Jeremy Tancangco (right) and Calamba Doctors College President Emeritus and Founder Dr. Juan Lagunzad shake hands after finalizing a deal that would give full athletic scholarship to 45 players of the squad. Total FC players, like Magabo brothers AJ and Franco (insert), will resume training on January 4, 2024 at The Grounds at Carmeltown in Calamba, Laguna, and at the Alabang Country Club.

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 45 football players from Total Football Club will receive athletic scholarship grant from Calamba Doctors College through its “Alagang Kapamilya” program, Total FC team manager Jeremy Tancangco said Thursday.

The decision to have an athletic scholarship grant came after a meeting between Tancangco and Calamba Doctors College President Emeritus and Founder Dr. Juan Lagunzad.

“This is actually through the efforts of the school President Emeritus Dr. Juan Lagunzad that athletic scholarships will be given to our young foorball players. This is a dream come true for me because this is more than just the game of football, this is for their future,” Tancangco said.

According to Tancangco, whose company JeorgiaMed Inc. serves as the chief backer for Total FC, the full athletic scholarship will begin in the pre-school up to the college level.

“Starting next year, all 45 can transfer and enroll as athletic scholars of the school,” he said.

“That’s why Total FC is very thankful to president Lagunzad, for making it happen, for believing and trusting Total FC,” he added.

The development comes on the same day that Tancangco received news that five of the Total FC players in under-13 were selected to join a team in Saudi Arabia.

“The five players, including their families, will be provided with all that they need: food, housing, allowances,” said Tancangco, adding that these five players will fly to Saudi Arabia in March 2024.

The Under-13 squad of Total FC recently won the Philippine Youth Football League and placed second in the Bangkok International Supercup 2023 held at the Thai FA’s National Training Centre in Nong Chok, Bangkok, Thailand.

Meanwhile, the training for all levels of Total FC — Under-7, Under-9, Under-11 and Under-13 — will resume January 4, 2024 at The Grounds at Carmeltown in Calamba, Laguna, and at the Alabang Country Club.

