Ex-Blue Eagle Jared Brown cites faith in decision to turn pro

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 3:01pm
Jared Brown
MANILA, Philippines – Outgoing Ateneo Blue Eagle Jared Brown said he thinks it is already “God’s plan” for him to turn pro and leave the collegiate ranks after a season in the UAAP.

Brown last week announced that he will be leaving Ateneo to possibly turn professional.

It was a surprising announcement, as this turned the shifty guard to a one-and-done prospect for the Blue Eagles, which also lost Kai Ballungay.

Ballungay also announced his decision to turn pro a few weeks ago.

“I definitely could have come back for one more year, it wasn’t really do or die but I just felt… I had the gut feeling of leaving my old school in the States for Ateneo and I really trusted God’s plan and it worked out,” Brown said in an interview aired over CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk.

“I feel like this is God’s plan for me to start my next chapter in life,” he added.

Brown earlier played for the Westmont College in California.

He then became one of the main guns for the Katipunan-based squad in UAAP Season 86.

In the elimination round, Brown averaged 9.1 points, 2.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game.

He helped the Blue Eagles reach the Final Four, but they were eliminated by finalists UP Fighting Maroons.

The lefty combo guard underscored that his decision was tough for him, especially since he still has one more year left.

However, he reiterated that he is ready to go pro.

“It was my first year in the UAAP, but I played for three years in the states so for me, I was getting a little older with me being 23. So I thought it was time,” he said.

The Ateneo coaching staff, including head coach Tab Baldwin, also told him that he is already ready to take the next step, the guard bared.

With the departures of Brown and Ballungay, Ateneo will be led by Chris Koon and Mason Amos in Season 87.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
