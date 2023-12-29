^

Pilipinas Super League: Nueva Ecija, Biñan, San Juan end 2023 unscathed

Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 2:56pm
Pilipinas Super League: Nueva Ecija, Binañ, San Juan end 2023 unscathed
Chris Bitoon of Nueva Ecija (left), Joseph Peñaredondo (middle) of Binañ and John Michael Galinato of San Juan.
Pilipinas Super League

MANILA, Philippines – Three teams – Nueva Ecija, Binañ and San Juan — ended Year 2023 with a bang as they wrapped up their respective campaigns in the PSL President’s Cup with perfect records.

The Capitals of Nueva Ecija ran roughshod over Novaliches, 96-74, with mainstay Bobby Balucanag leading the way in his team’s seventh win in as many outings.

A high-flying forward, Balucanag came away with 15 points on a 7-of-11 shooting from the field.

Although they carry a perfect record nearing the halfway mark of the elimination round, head coach Jerson Cabiltes remains firm on the team’s ultimate goal that is to win the championship.

“We fell short winning a championship in the other league we’ve been competing. This is a new challenge for us,” said Cabiltes. “It’s a brand new ball game. We just have to move on, play harder and tougher and hopefully, we can win a championship in the PSL. Ito na lang ang kulang.”

Just like Nueva Ecija, Binañ also posted its seventh straight win to share the lead with the Capitals.

Known as Tatak Gel, the team dumped CV Siniloan, 92-61.

Joseph Peñaredondo as expected led the point-production of Tatak Gel as he poured in 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

Averaging 14.2 points and five rebounds per game, Peñaredondo is among the top 10 best scorers in the tournament.

San Juan ended the year with a 92-88 triumph over erstwhile unbeaten Quezon with Mike Calisaan and John Mike Galinato each tallying 14 points, allowing the Kings to notch their fifth win in as many games.

“We’re just confident with the roles being given to us by the coaches and we really wanted to come to the Holiday Seasons on a high note,” added Galinato.

