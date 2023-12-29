Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 to also showcase local music acts

Acer Philippines announced the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 slated in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines -- More than intense action, great music will be in store in the upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals.

The grand finals of the esports event will be held on January 13 and 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

A total of 26 teams from across the Asia-Pacific region will be battling for the coveted Predator Shield.

Esports teams will be battling out in DOTA 2 and Valorant.

A festival-like atmosphere awaits those who will be spectating in the tournament’s grand finals, Acer said.

The Day 1 of the league will feature a special collaboration by singer-songwriter Ylona Garcia and SB19’s Felip, the league said.

“The Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals will be a showcase of world-class gaming, music, entertainment, and community,” Princess Laosantos, Senior Marketing Manager at Acer Philippines, said.

“For those who will be at the SM MOA Arena on January 13 and 14, it will have a festival-like atmosphere, with many exciting activities and awesome surprises,” she added.

Garcia, who is a singer-songwriter under Paradise Rising, is one of the most popular artists in the country.

Her song “Entertain Me,” was released in partnership with the game Valorant.

Felip, also known as Ken, is the main dancer, lead rapper and vocalist of SB19.

He released his solo debut EP called COM • PLEX earlier this year.

Aside from the collaboration between the two, the first day of the tournament will also feature ambassadors Sarah Geronimo and the rest of SB19.

Rock band Urbandub, rapper Al James and UPeepz will likewise see the stage on Day 1.

On Day 2, the tournament will have performances by KZ Tandingan, Sandwich, Franco, Sponge Cola, Manila Symphony Orchestra, Daloy Dance Company, Josh Cullen and Pablo.

Meet-and-greet sessions with Predator ambassadors Cong TV and the Team Payaman boys, burg, KuyaNic, Chibiby, Maggiekarp, amaratv, Een Mercado, Kang Dupet, and Alodia Gosiengfiao will also be in tow.

The tournament winners for both DOTA 2 and VALORANT will each receive $65,000, or about P3.6 million.