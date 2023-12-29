^

Sports

Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 to also showcase local music acts

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 10:09am
Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 to also showcase local music acts
Acer Philippines announced the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 slated in the Philippines.
Acer Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- More than intense action, great music will be in store in the upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals.

The grand finals of the esports event will be held on January 13 and 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

A total of 26 teams from across the Asia-Pacific region will be battling for the coveted Predator Shield.

Esports teams will be battling out in DOTA 2 and Valorant.

A festival-like atmosphere awaits those who will be spectating in the tournament’s grand finals, Acer said.

The Day 1 of the league will feature a special collaboration by singer-songwriter Ylona Garcia and SB19’s Felip, the league said.

“The Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals will be a showcase of world-class gaming, music, entertainment, and community,” Princess Laosantos, Senior Marketing Manager at Acer Philippines, said.

“For those who will be at the SM MOA Arena on January 13 and 14, it will have a festival-like atmosphere, with many exciting activities and awesome surprises,” she added.

Garcia, who is a singer-songwriter under Paradise Rising, is one of the most popular artists in the country.

Her song “Entertain Me,” was released in partnership with the game Valorant.

Felip, also known as Ken, is the main dancer, lead rapper and vocalist of SB19.

He released his solo debut EP called COM • PLEX earlier this year.

Aside from the collaboration between the two, the first day of the tournament will also feature ambassadors Sarah Geronimo and the rest of SB19.

Rock band Urbandub, rapper Al James and UPeepz will likewise see the stage on Day 1.

On Day 2, the tournament will have performances by KZ Tandingan, Sandwich, Franco, Sponge Cola, Manila Symphony Orchestra, Daloy Dance Company, Josh Cullen and Pablo.

Meet-and-greet sessions with Predator ambassadors Cong TV and the Team Payaman boys, burg, KuyaNic, Chibiby, Maggiekarp, amaratv, Een Mercado, Kang Dupet, and Alodia Gosiengfiao will also be in tow.

The tournament winners for both DOTA 2 and VALORANT will each receive $65,000, or about P3.6 million.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai Sotto switches Japan B.League teams

Kai Sotto switches Japan B.League teams

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Filipino big man Kai Sotto is now on the move in the Japan B.League, this time going to the Yokohama B-Corsairs, the team...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers rally to stun Mavs, Durant fuels Suns win

Cavaliers rally to stun Mavs, Durant fuels Suns win

20 hours ago
Cleveland's Caris LeVert made the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:03 to play as the Cavaliers rallied from a 20-point deficit...
Sports
fbtw

Reviewing import rules

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
In the PBA, there are strict rules regarding the recruitment of imports.
Sports
fbtw
Quizon, Arca strike

Quizon, Arca strike

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Teenage sensations Daniel Quizon and Christian Gian Karlo Arca pulled off big wins in the Philippine National Chess Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Isleta, Chua banner 44-member Philippine swim team in Asia aquatics tilt

Isleta, Chua banner 44-member Philippine swim team in Asia aquatics tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Chloe Isleta and Xiandi Chua will be spearheading the 44 Philippine swimmers that will compete in next year’s 11th Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yuka lauds program to boost junior golf

Yuka lauds program to boost junior golf

10 hours ago
Yuka Saso, who conducted a one-day clinic for the top Junior Philippine Golf Tour campaigners at The Country Club Wednesday,...
Sports
fbtw
NGAP pursues golf growth with partners

NGAP pursues golf growth with partners

10 hours ago
With the impetus from the world governing body The R&A to grow the game, the National Golf Association of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Endgame error foils Bolts bid

Endgame error foils Bolts bid

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
This time, Meralco ran out of power to complete an epic comeback victory in the East Asia Super League.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines hosts World Basketball Day at UN

Philippines hosts World Basketball Day at UN

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Philippines hosted the first-ever celebration of World Basketball Day at the United Nations in New York with a roundtable...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with