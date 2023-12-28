^

Japanese coach named ops head for Akari, Nxled in PVL

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 28, 2023 | 4:38pm
Japanese coach named ops head for Akari, Nxled in PVL
Taka Minowa
Facebook / Nxled Chameleons

MANILA, Philippines -- Taka Minowa will be the director of volleyball operations for both the Akari Chargers and the Nxled Chameleons starting next year, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) said.

In a statement, the PVL said that Minowa will hold the position for both the Chargers and the Chameleons for the upcoming 2024 season.

The Japanese mentor, however, will continue to lead Nxled as the team’s head coach.

"After an outstanding coaching debut in the Premier Volleyball League, Nxled Chameleons' head coach Taka Minowa will now assume the role of Director of Volleyball Operations for both his squad and the Akari Chargers," Akari said.

The husband of Filipino volleyball star Jaja Santiago will be overseeing the volleyball programs of both teams.

Akari, meanwhile, will have a new interim head coach for the opening conference of the PVL.

Its head coach Jorge de Brito left the team earlier in the month,

New assistant coaches will also be named for both teams.

Akari had a 5-6 win-loss record in the season-ending conference.

The Chargers are led by Faith Nisperos, Fifi Sharma, Michelle Cobb, Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Erika Raagas.

Nxled, on the other hand, finished with a 4-7 slate, good for ninth place.

