Isleta, Chua banner 44-member Philippine swim team in Asia aquatics tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Chloe Isleta and Xiandi Chua will be spearheading the 44 Philippine swimmers that will compete in next year’s 11th Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships, the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) said.

According to the PAI, 22 boys and 22 girls qualified to compete as members of the Philippine team at the championships, which will be held at the New Clark Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac from February 26 to March 9.

Isleta and Chua, veterans of the World Championships and Southeast Asian Games medalists, will lead the women’s 18-over squad in next year’s competition.

Isleta qualified to swim in the 200 meter individual medley and the 50 meter freestyle, respectively.

PAI Secretary General and Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain said they requested the competition to be a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We anticipate a fierce and spirited competition among the 45 participating countries of Asia Aquatics,” Buhain said.

Around 2,000 young swimmers from 45 countries across Asia are expected to participate in the tournament, which was originally scheduled this month.

Each participating country can only field a maximum of 44 swimmers.

Joining Isleta and Chua are Thanya Dela Cruz (50 meter breast), Erin Castrillo (50 meter back), Alyssa Ng (50 meter breast), and 2023 Philippine National Games sixth gold medal winner and UAAP Most Outstanding Athlete Quendy Fernandez of Palawan Swim Club (100 meter back).

The men’s 18-above squad will be made up of Joshua Gabriel Ang (100 meter fly), Jemmuel Booh De Leon (50 meter fly), Raymund Vera Paloma (400 meter free), Rian Marco Tirol (50 meter breast), and brothers Miguel (100 meter free) and Rafael Barreto (100 meter fly).

World Junior Championships campaigner Heather White and Jasmine Mojdeh, will lead the girls’ 15-17 group, while Albert Amaro and Evo Enot will skipper the boys’ class.

National junior record holder Jamesray Ajido will spearhead the boys’ 12 to 14 age group. On the other hand, Raina Coleman will banner the girls’ 12 to 14 age group.