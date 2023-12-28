^

Sports

Isleta, Chua banner 44-member Philippine swim team in Asia aquatics tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 28, 2023 | 3:17pm
Isleta, Chua banner 44-member Philippine swim team in Asia aquatics tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Chloe Isleta and Xiandi Chua will be spearheading the 44 Philippine swimmers that will compete in next year’s 11th Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships, the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) said.

According to the PAI, 22 boys and 22 girls qualified to compete as members of the Philippine team at the championships, which will be held at the New Clark Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac from February 26 to March 9. 

Isleta and Chua, veterans of the World Championships and Southeast Asian Games medalists, will lead the women’s 18-over squad in next year’s competition. 

Isleta qualified to swim in the 200 meter individual medley and the 50 meter freestyle, respectively. 

PAI Secretary General and Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain said they requested the competition to be a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We anticipate a fierce and spirited competition among the 45 participating countries of Asia Aquatics,” Buhain said. 

Around 2,000 young swimmers from 45 countries across Asia are expected to participate in the tournament, which was originally scheduled this month. 

Each participating country can only field a maximum of 44 swimmers.

Joining Isleta and Chua are Thanya Dela Cruz (50 meter breast), Erin Castrillo (50 meter back), Alyssa Ng (50 meter breast), and 2023 Philippine National Games sixth gold medal winner and UAAP Most Outstanding Athlete Quendy Fernandez of Palawan Swim Club (100 meter back).

The men’s 18-above squad will be made up of Joshua Gabriel Ang (100 meter fly), Jemmuel Booh De Leon (50 meter fly), Raymund Vera Paloma (400 meter free), Rian Marco Tirol (50 meter breast), and brothers Miguel (100 meter free) and Rafael Barreto (100 meter fly).

World Junior Championships campaigner Heather White and Jasmine Mojdeh, will lead the girls’ 15-17 group, while Albert Amaro and Evo Enot will skipper the boys’ class. 

National junior record holder Jamesray Ajido will spearhead the boys’ 12 to 14 age group. On the other hand, Raina Coleman will banner the girls’ 12 to 14 age group.

vuukle comment

SWIMMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP players sorry for carnival gaffe

UP players sorry for carnival gaffe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
CJ Cansino and Francis Lopez apologized for an improper behavior during the recent holiday outing of the University of the...
Sports
fbtw
Bishop filling in Brownlee&rsquo;s shoes

Bishop filling in Brownlee’s shoes

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Tony Bishop may not be as dominant as Justin Brownlee but he sure is helping Barangay Ginebra a great deal in getting things...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s not over for Marlon

It’s not over for Marlon

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Marlon Tapales could’ve taken a safe route in defending his WBA and IBF superbantamweight titles against a no-risk challenger...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Smart inspire historic year for Philippine sports

PLDT, Smart inspire historic year for Philippine sports

16 hours ago
To say that 2023 was an eventful year for Philippine sports is an understatement. The country witnessed many great feats of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tom Kim shines the brightest for Asian golf in 2023

Tom Kim shines the brightest for Asian golf in 2023

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 4 hours ago
The year 2023 was no doubt a tale of two halves for Tom Kim, who struggled to hit consistent results after ramping up his...
Sports
fbtw
Tuloy FC&rsquo;s Bandoja vows to work hard to earn Filipinas spot

Tuloy FC’s Bandoja vows to work hard to earn Filipinas spot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
With a Filipinas roster spot within her reach, football player Isabella Bandoja vowed to work harder.
Sports
fbtw
NBA approves sale of Mavericks

NBA approves sale of Mavericks

5 hours ago
The NBA approved Mark Cuban's sale of his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the families that run the Las Vegas Sands...
Sports
fbtw
'Competitive animal' Nadal back for one last hurrah

'Competitive animal' Nadal back for one last hurrah

5 hours ago
More than two decades after bursting on the scene, the sun is setting on Rafael Nadal's storied career, with the Spanish gladiator...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with