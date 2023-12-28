Pacio forgoing holiday break to focus on training for Brooks rematch

MANILA, Philippines -- There is no rest for the weary.

Bent on reclaiming his ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship, Joshua Pacio is using the holiday season to prepare for his upcoming bout against Jarred Brooks.

Brooks and Pacio will be facing each other in the ONE 166 Qatar scheduled March 1st.

“There will be no Christmas or New Year for me. I want to make sure that I come into camp laser focused. I want to get that belt again,” Pacio said in a statement.

Brooks defeated Pacio December last year via unanimous decision.

There, “The Monkey God” took home the strawweight championship.

“I know that I’m gonna be more focused this time around. I have this team to collaborate, and brainstorm with, that I can truly say and suggest certain routines with what I need for this next fight,” Pacio said.

The Filipino mixed martial artist, two months ago, won over Russia’s Mansur Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 15.

“I’m more focused and I’m just so excited entering 2024,” he said.

Pacio currently has a 12-4 win-loss record, with eight finishes.

Brooks, on the other hand, has a 4-1 win-loss record in ONE FC.

The American is coming off a loss against Mikey Musumeci in the flyweight submission grappling world championship by submission back in August.