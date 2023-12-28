^

Sports

Pacio forgoing holiday break to focus on training for Brooks rematch

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 28, 2023 | 2:25pm
Pacio forgoing holiday break to focus on training for Brooks rematch
Joshua Pacio
ONE

MANILA, Philippines -- There is no rest for the weary.

Bent on reclaiming his ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship, Joshua Pacio is using the holiday season to prepare for his upcoming bout against Jarred Brooks.

Brooks and Pacio will be facing each other in the ONE 166 Qatar scheduled March 1st.

“There will be no Christmas or New Year for me. I want to make sure that I come into camp laser focused. I want to get that belt again,” Pacio said in a statement.

Brooks defeated Pacio December last year via unanimous decision.

There, “The Monkey God” took home the strawweight championship.

“I know that I’m gonna be more focused this time around. I have this team to collaborate, and brainstorm with, that I can truly say and suggest certain routines with what I need for this next fight,” Pacio said.

The Filipino mixed martial artist, two months ago, won over Russia’s Mansur Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 15.

“I’m more focused and I’m just so excited entering 2024,” he said.

Pacio currently has a 12-4 win-loss record, with eight finishes.

Brooks, on the other hand, has a 4-1 win-loss record in ONE FC.

The American is coming off a loss against Mikey Musumeci in the flyweight submission grappling world championship by submission back in August.

vuukle comment

JOSHUA PACIO

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ONE FC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s not over for Marlon

It’s not over for Marlon

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Marlon Tapales could’ve taken a safe route in defending his WBA and IBF superbantamweight titles against a no-risk challenger...
Sports
fbtw
UP players sorry for carnival gaffe

UP players sorry for carnival gaffe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
CJ Cansino and Francis Lopez apologized for an improper behavior during the recent holiday outing of the University of the...
Sports
fbtw
Bishop filling in Brownlee&rsquo;s shoes

Bishop filling in Brownlee’s shoes

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Tony Bishop may not be as dominant as Justin Brownlee but he sure is helping Barangay Ginebra a great deal in getting things...
Sports
fbtw

More hoop highlights of ‘23

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
In yesterday’s column, we detailed five of the top 10 highlights in Philippine basketball for the year coming to a close
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tuloy FC&rsquo;s Bandoja vows to work hard to earn Filipinas spot

Tuloy FC’s Bandoja vows to work hard to earn Filipinas spot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
With a Filipinas roster spot within her reach, football player Isabella Bandoja vowed to work harder.
Sports
fbtw
NBA approves sale of Mavericks

NBA approves sale of Mavericks

3 hours ago
The NBA approved Mark Cuban's sale of his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the families that run the Las Vegas Sands...
Sports
fbtw
'Competitive animal' Nadal back for one last hurrah

'Competitive animal' Nadal back for one last hurrah

4 hours ago
More than two decades after bursting on the scene, the sun is setting on Rafael Nadal's storied career, with the Spanish gladiator...
Sports
fbtw
Pokemon TCG enjoys resurgence

Pokemon TCG enjoys resurgence

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
With things back to normal, Pokemon TCG is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, not just from the generation that grew...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with