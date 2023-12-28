Saso holds clinic, upbeat on future of Philippine junior golfers

Yuka Saso (center) shares a light moment with JPGT campaigners in a snapshot that captures the blend of camaraderie and the serious pursuit of golfing excellence as the 2021 US Women’s Open champion imparts her knowledge to the aspiring talents at The Country Club Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso, who conducted a one-day clinic for the top Junior Philippine Golf Tour campaigners at The Country Club Wednesday, recognizes the wealth of golf talent in the country and lauded the JPGT program for boosting junior golf.

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion, who emerged from the junior ranks, expressed her belief in the effectiveness of the program put up by long-time golf patron ICTSI, which added the junior circuit to its extensive golf portfolio this year.

Having observed the tournaments and initiatives supporting junior golfers, she emphasized the significance of ICTSI’s role in providing valuable experience through a series of competitions.

“It’s great,” said Saso of the JPGT program. “I believe there’s so much talent here in the Philippines. With ICTSI supporting our junior golfers and helping them gain experience through a series of tournaments, I think, it’s a great way to train junior golfers.”

The JPGT, a season-long circuit held at various championship courses, culminated in the National Finals at the TCC last October. It featured a drive-chip-putt format and 18-hole tournament play where eight players shared top honors across four age categories for both boys and girls.

“I believe the program works because I played a lot of events as a junior (golfer). I’ve been watching the JPGT and have seen what they’ve been doing, giving the kids the best experience. I think it’s a great opportunity playing in the JPGT,” said the Tokyo Olympics veteran.

Saso highlighted the importance of enjoying the game and accumulating experiences. Following a clinic that included a three-hole demonstration, she exhorted the young participants to practice diligently and find joy in the process.

“What I’m trying to say is that they should have fun, and try to get experience as much as possible,” said Saso, who also addressed the perceived gap between junior players and professionals, expressing her desire for the youngsters not to feel distant from players like herself.

“I just hope they don’t feel that gap between us. As I always say ‘gusto ko lagi, parang malapit sila at di yung nararamdaman nila na malayo ako," said Saso, who reached a career-best No. 6 in the world rankings in 2021.

She concluded the 2023 season at No. 27.

The clinic, which featured driving, chipping and putting sessions, left a positive impact on the 27 young participants.

“My experience (with Yuka) was filled with fun,” said Quincy Pilac, who bagged the girls’ 9-10 trophy in the JPGT National Finals. “I got to learn so much more, especially in pitching and bunker shots. I hope I can see her soon again and get to learn more from her.”

Saso pledged her full support to the JPGT program, committing to conduct clinics whenever her schedule allows. She acknowledged the support she received as a junior golfer and underlined the importance of giving back to nurture the next generation of talent.

“I’ve been supported by ICTSI and without the Ladies PGT, I won’t be a person where I am right now,” she said. “Just trying to give back as much as possible because that’s what I received as a junior golfer. I’ve looked up to a lot of pro golfers, including (kuya) Miguel (Tabuena), Princess (Superal) and (ate) Dottie (Ardina). I just want to do what they’ve been doing.”

Participants like Maurysse Abalos, Javy Bautista and siblings Mona and Lisa Sarines were eager to implement the lessons learned from Saso. They also praised her expertise in chipping and expressed their excitement to showcase their improved skills in the upcoming JPGT season.

“It was fun, Yuka taught me how to be confident and powerful,” said Abalos, who also vied in the girls’ 9-10 category.

“Make sure you’re not pressured, don’t think of anything, just focus on your game,” added Abalos of a valuable piece of advice from Saso.

“I got to learn lots of things from her especially in chipping, about using the bounce of the club (wedges),” said Bautista, who campaigned in the boys’ 11-12 division. “I hope to get this opportunity again.”

The Sarines, who both competed in girls’ 11-12 class, also enjoyed every single moment with Saso.

“My experience was really fun, I learned so much things and it was so nice to see ate Yuka play,” said Mona. “The way she acts on the course, she taught us some tips and gave us some advice and a lot of things. They’re added information and knowledge for me and my golf.”

For her part, Lisa said: “It’s really good to have extra tools like in your head, just knowing what she said, it’s a confidence-booster. She’s really good and it’s nice to see a pro play, someone you look up to.”

“She’s very confident, I watched her so close and asked her so many questions,” added Lisa.

They also both learned the importance of staying focused.

“Focus on yourself, you can’t control your opponents,” said Mona. “Think about the bad shots and mistakes and learn from them.”

“Don’t be nervous,” said Lisa. “Because you practice and prepared for it, so what’s the point of doubting.”

Unquestionably, these youngsters can’t wait to hit the first shot for the next JPGT campaign, carrying with them the inspiration and knowledge imparted by one of LPGA Tour’s biggest stars.