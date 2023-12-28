^

Sports

Kai Sotto switches Japan B.League teams

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 28, 2023 | 12:36pm
Kai Sotto switches Japan B.League teams
Kai Sotto (in white)
FIBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino big man Kai Sotto is now on the move in the Japan B.League, this time going to the Yokohama B-Corsairs, the team announced Thursday.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto has been signed by Yokohama on loan transfer from the Hiroshima Dragonflies, the team said.

Team manager Ken Takeda, in a statement posted on the squad's website, said that with Yokohama holding a 10-14 win-loss record, Sotto will put them over the hump.

“I understand that they are behind on the goals they set at the beginning of the season. In this situation, I feel that I have not been able to bring out the full potential of the players and coaches, and I also feel a great responsibility,” Takeda, in a Japanese statement translated to English by Google, said.

“On the other hand, we are still in the first half of the season, and we are still in a position where we can reach our goals. The daily efforts of the players and coaches are starting to bear fruit little by little, and I believe that if we can step up to the next level, we will be able to reach our goals,” he added.

Sotto’s size and shooting touch would help them in a variety of ways, the manager underscored.

“We have high expectations for him as a new option on offense as well as inside defense and rebounding. I believe that with the addition of Sotto, the team will gain even more energy and accelerate into the mid-game and second-half games,” he said.

Sotto, meanwhile, thanked Yokohama for the opportunity despite him coming off an injury.

He was unable to suit up for Hiroshima as a nagging back injury kept him from playing.

“I'm very blessed to be given this opportunity and I will make the most out of it. I 'm very excited to play for the city of Yokohama,” Sotto said.

“I can't wait to win more games and get better as a player,” he added.
With the addition of Sotto, Edward Morris was removed from the team, Takeda said.

“Now that we have made this decision, the team must accelerate significantly. We will once again set our sights firmly on our goals and work together as a team to steadily move forward toward achieving them,” he said.

“From now on, I would like to fight together with everyone to win the title. Thank you for your continued support.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

KAI SOTTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

More hoop highlights of ‘23

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
In yesterday’s column, we detailed five of the top 10 highlights in Philippine basketball for the year coming to a close
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Smart inspire historic year for Philippine sports

PLDT, Smart inspire historic year for Philippine sports

14 hours ago
To say that 2023 was an eventful year for Philippine sports is an understatement. The country witnessed many great feats of...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts come up short vs Seoul SK Knights in EASL thriller

Bolts come up short vs Seoul SK Knights in EASL thriller

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts absorbed an 81-80 heartbreaker against the Seoul SK Knights in their East Asia Super League (EASL) clash...
Sports
fbtw
Race for Chess Olympiad slots on

Race for Chess Olympiad slots on

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The country’s chess cream of the crop headed by Grandmasters John Paul Gomez, Darwin Laylo and Joey Antonio and Woman...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder upset T&rsquo;wolves; Pistons get dubious record

Thunder upset T’wolves; Pistons get dubious record

14 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder, fueled by 34 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knocked off Western Conference leaders Minnesota...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA approves sale of Mavericks

NBA approves sale of Mavericks

3 hours ago
The NBA approved Mark Cuban's sale of his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the families that run the Las Vegas Sands...
Sports
fbtw
'Competitive animal' Nadal back for one last hurrah

'Competitive animal' Nadal back for one last hurrah

4 hours ago
More than two decades after bursting on the scene, the sun is setting on Rafael Nadal's storied career, with the Spanish gladiator...
Sports
fbtw
Pokemon TCG enjoys resurgence

Pokemon TCG enjoys resurgence

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
With things back to normal, Pokemon TCG is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, not just from the generation that grew...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets forward Gordon sidelined with dog bite injuries

Nuggets forward Gordon sidelined with dog bite injuries

4 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets will be without power forward Aaron Gordon indefinitely as he recovers from dog bite injuries to his face...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with