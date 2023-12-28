Kai Sotto switches Japan B.League teams

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino big man Kai Sotto is now on the move in the Japan B.League, this time going to the Yokohama B-Corsairs, the team announced Thursday.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto has been signed by Yokohama on loan transfer from the Hiroshima Dragonflies, the team said.

Team manager Ken Takeda, in a statement posted on the squad's website, said that with Yokohama holding a 10-14 win-loss record, Sotto will put them over the hump.

“I understand that they are behind on the goals they set at the beginning of the season. In this situation, I feel that I have not been able to bring out the full potential of the players and coaches, and I also feel a great responsibility,” Takeda, in a Japanese statement translated to English by Google, said.

“On the other hand, we are still in the first half of the season, and we are still in a position where we can reach our goals. The daily efforts of the players and coaches are starting to bear fruit little by little, and I believe that if we can step up to the next level, we will be able to reach our goals,” he added.

Sotto’s size and shooting touch would help them in a variety of ways, the manager underscored.

“We have high expectations for him as a new option on offense as well as inside defense and rebounding. I believe that with the addition of Sotto, the team will gain even more energy and accelerate into the mid-game and second-half games,” he said.

Sotto, meanwhile, thanked Yokohama for the opportunity despite him coming off an injury.

He was unable to suit up for Hiroshima as a nagging back injury kept him from playing.

“I'm very blessed to be given this opportunity and I will make the most out of it. I 'm very excited to play for the city of Yokohama,” Sotto said.

“I can't wait to win more games and get better as a player,” he added.

With the addition of Sotto, Edward Morris was removed from the team, Takeda said.

“Now that we have made this decision, the team must accelerate significantly. We will once again set our sights firmly on our goals and work together as a team to steadily move forward toward achieving them,” he said.

“From now on, I would like to fight together with everyone to win the title. Thank you for your continued support.”