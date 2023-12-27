Best of Philippine chess eye Olympic berths

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s chess cream of the crop headed by Grandmasters John Paul Gomez, Darwin Laylo and Joey Antonio, and Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna shoot for Olympiad slots in the Philippine National Open Championships that unfolded Wednesday at the Marikina Community Convention Center.

Dubbed the “Battle of Grandmasters” in an event presented by Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro and Rep. Maan Teodoro, the top three of the 14-field, 13-round tournament will claim spots to the World Chess Olympiad set September 10-23 in Budapest, Hungary next year apart from the top purse worth a cool P120,000.

Also entered were International Masters Jem Garcia, Pau Bersamina, Daniel Quizon and Barlo Nadera, FIDE Masters Mark Jay Bacojo and Christian Gian Karlo Arca, and Woman IM Marie Antoinette San Diego. Vince Angelo Medina, John Jerish Velarde and Samson Cjiu Chin Lim will likewise participate.

National Chess Federation of the Philippines chief executive officer GM Jayson Gonzales on Thursday said the champion would also represent the country in the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games in Bangkok, Thailand next year assuming it pushes through.

The opening round was being played at press time with two games each slated today and tomorrow before the meet backed by NCFP chairman president Prospero Pichay, Jr., POC president Abraham Tolentino, PSC chair Richard Bachmann, the Eugene Torre Chess Foundation, Pande and Amerikana’s Jundio Salvador takes a five-day New Year respite.