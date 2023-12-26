^

Sports

Baguio soars to Batang Pinoy 4-peat

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 26, 2023 | 2:07pm
Baguio soars to Batang Pinoy 4-peat

MANILA, Philippines – It’s officially a four-peat for Baguio City as Pasig and Davao City completed the podium in the Batang Pinoy nationals finals.

The City of Pines topped the race with 82 gold medals, according to the final tally of the Philippine Sports Commission released this week at the close of the six-day competition over the weekend at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

The city also added 52 silver and 59 bronze medals for a whopping total of 193 mints in the flagship sports program of the PSC.

Baguio previously won the 2018, 2019 and 2022 BP editions as the event was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The majority of Baguio’s gold rush came in combat sports, further establishing its stature as home of the country’s best martial arts program.

Baguio City reigned supreme in taekwondo, muay thai, kickboxing and judo as its archery bets led by bemedaled archer Chass Mhaiven Nawew Colas, who also made his mark.

Pasig (57-56-74), Davao (47-50-39) finished second and third, respectively, as Quezon City (44-35-48) and Cebu City (39-43-46) completed the Top 5.

BATANG PINOY
