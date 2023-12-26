Collegiate Press Corps holds maiden outreach program

For its first Christmas outreach program, the Collegiate Press Corps’ selected Concordia Children's Services — a four-decade old childcare home at the heart of Sta. Mesa, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines – After another stellar year of college hoops that saw ace scorers emerge and mighty defenders rise, it wasn’t until the holiday season in which the biggest assist was made.

A season of many firsts was capped by the Collegiate Press Corps’ very first Christmas outreach program in the spirit of giving and giving back to communities in need.

Marking the breakthrough of such a special initiative was a visit to Concordia Children's Services — a four-decade old childcare home at the heart of Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Through years of thriving by the help of donors’ generosity, Concordia gave homeless and abandoned children not only the warmth of a real shelter but also newfound hope for a once-lost future.

This time around, the Collegiate Press Corps joined the cause.

Through simple presents such as food supply, medical needs, toys and the gift of time, the priceless joy and smiles from Concordia’s kids proved to be the biggest trophy one could ever lift in the season of giving.

A majestic magic and giant bubble show as well as interactive games were also held with the help of jolly clowns as the lovable kids got to share laughter with one another and the members of the Collegiate Press Corps in one too many riveting moments.

Gracing the event was UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag and the newly-crowned UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball champion La Salle, led by head coach Topex Robinson and senior player Francis Escandor.

It’s a historic cause that could have not been possible without the outpouring support of the coaches, officials and players from UAAP and the NCAA, other personalities in the Philippine sports industry, colleagues, bosses, friends and family.

Together, the Collegiate Press Corps lent its hand — and heart — in what should only be the beginning.

La Salle won UAAP Season 86 men’s, University of Santo Tomas ruled the women’s division while San Beda reigned supreme in the NCAA Season 99 men’s tilt with hopes of a championship repeat.

Members of the Collegiate Press Corps.

Count the Collegiate Press Corps for a back-to-back feat, too.

But for now, there were no champions like the dedicated staff, including nurses and caretakers, in Concordia, who are leaving no stone unturned in building and nurturing a home for the adorable, well-deserved children.

For any inquiry, help or donations:

Concordia Children’s Services

Address: 4443 Old Sta. Mesa St., Sta. Mesa, Manila 1016 Philippines

Tel: +63 2 87133462

Email: [email protected]