PVL eyes fitting follow-up to successful 2023 season

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League will try to ride on a successful 2023 season as it holds three conferences next year starting with the first of two All-Filipino Conferences unfurling February 17.

The league was a smashing success this year that was highlighted by a record-setting crowd of 24,459 in Game 2 of the PVL All-Filipino Conference won by Creamline over Choco Mucho just over a week ago.

It will implement a single-round robin format in the eliminations, with the top four teams advancing to the single-round robin semis, where the winners move on to the championship round.

Next season will also see the return of the Reinforced Conference, which will be combined with the Invitational Conference, after it was temporarily scrapped this year due to conflict of schedule.

The conference will still have two foreign guest teams participating, while the local clubs will be allowed to field one foreign player each.

Also, the conference will not allow members of the national team to join so as they could focus on their training.

The format will have the field divided into two pools playing a single-round robin with the top four of each bracket advancing to the knockout crossover quarterfinals.

The season will then close with another All-Filipino tilt unfurling December 19 that would employ the same format as the first one.

After a brief Christmas break the 2025 season will open January 25 that year.