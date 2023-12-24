Painters head into Christmas break on a high

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will be headed to a sumptuous Noche Buena.

Going into the holiday break, Rain or Shine won four straight games in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.

After struggling to win a game in the first five contests of the tourney, they are now in the mix of teams that are aiming to make the playoffs.

And with their 116-105 win over the struggling Terrafirma Dyip, Rain or Shine just bolstered its chances.

The Elasto Painters are currently eighth in the tournament, half a game behind the seventh spot TNT Tropang Giga and a game ahead of the NLEX Road Warriors.

TNT is currently holding a 4-4 win-loss slate, while NLEX is at 3-6.

“We talked about it, and we want to have Christmas off a win,” Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao told reporters in FIlipino after the game.

“This is our last game of the year, so our Noche Buena and Media Noche will be more delicious coming off a win,” he added.

In their fourth straight victory, six Elasto Painters ended in double-digits.

Beau Belga had 18 points in 15 minutes off the bench. Jhonard Clarito, Santi Santillan and import Demetrius Treadwell had 16 markers apiece.

Andrei Caracut and rookie Keith Datu had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The team outrebounded Terrafirma, 57 to 41.

They also shot 51% from the field, compared to 45% for the Dyip.

“We wanted to preserve our gains in the past three wins, and this could be our fourth [straight win], ” Guiao added.

Rain or Shine has two elimination games remaining.

They will be facing TNT and the already-ran Converge FiberXers next year.