No rematch clause for Inoue vs Tapales

Boxing super bantamweight champions Naoya Inoue and Marlon Tapales greet each other during Sunday's final pre-fight press conference.

YOKOHAMA – The handlers of Naoya Inoue, the Japanese “Monster,” must be so confident of victory over Filipino Marlon Tapales that they didn’t opt for a rematch clause in the fight contract.

Normally, the bigger name, the bigger fighter, the heavy favorite opts for one – some sort of a safety net in case of a stunning upset occurs.

But no, the 30-year-old Inoue, holder of the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight belts and considered as the world’s top pound-for-pound champion, is not even toying with the idea of a rematch.

“But we’d be glad to come back for that (rematch),” said Sean Gibbons, MP Promotions president, during Sunday's ’s well-attended press conference at the Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel and Towers here.

Gibbons was short of saying that Tapales, the 31-year-old underdog but owner of the WBA and IBF titles at 122 pounds, can pull it off when the two champions clash on Tuesday at the Ariake Arena in Koto, Tokyo.

Two days before the anticipated unification bout, Inoue was pegged as a -2000 favorite ($2,000 to win $100) against Tapales who came in at +1000 ($100 wins $1,000).

Bob Arum, the ageless Top Rank chief and the world’s greatest salesman in boxing, graced the press conference, where you can easily spot who the hometown boy is.

Inoue, undefeated in 25 fights, wore a white cotton shirt, white cap and black joggers while Tapales, actually not a stranger in Japan where he won four of his previous fights (37-3), arrived in a winter jacket, cap and jeans.

The official weigh-in is set at 1 p.m. Monday, Christmas Day, and the fight takes place Tuesday at the Ariake Arena in Koto City.

Arum, promoter of Hall-of-Fame boxers like Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler, and of course, Manny Pacquiao, flew in from thousands of miles away for the fight.

“This fight, mark my word, will be a sensational battle,” he said.

Inoue and Tapales wore face masks when seated at the presidential table. They were accompanied by their managers, including JC Manangquil of Sanman Boxing, and spoke through interpreters.

“He is a southpaw so I’ve done the training. I don’t feel it is a disadvantage. Nothing special,” said Inoue.

“Of course, gusto ko manalo sa laban. Ang message ko sa boxing fans especially dito sa Japan, exciting itong laban na ‘to,” said Tapales, of Tubod in Lanao del Norte.

After the formalities, they stood side by side and face to face for nearly three minutes, just as long as one round goes, with their shining belts hanging from their shoulders.

On fight night, one boxer will win them all.