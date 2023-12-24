Hotshots downplay twice-to-beat semis edge

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite clinching the first twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup, the Magnolia Hotshots are nowhere near done.

Magnolia won over the Converge FiberXers on Saturday evening, securing the first twice-to-beat edge in the tournament.

Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero said that it is only the beginning for Magnolia.

“This is not the end. This is only the start. We want to prepare hard mentally and physically in the playoffs,” Victolero told reporters after the win.

“There are a lot of number one [teams] that did not reach the finals. And, there are number six, number five [teams] but they went all the way. They won the championship. So, it’s all about the proper mindset in the playoffs,” he added.

After suffering their first loss in the season against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on December 16, the Hotshots won back-to-back games.

The 9-1 Hotshots still have one game left in the eliminations, against the Meralco Bolts on January 6 in Iloilo.

“Playoffs is all about the will and the execution and the discipline to execute. Good thing we’re in the playoffs,” Victolero said.

“This is not the end of our goal. We want to achieve something in this conference and we will work hard to achieve that goal,” he stressed.

The team is now complete, with the energetic Calvin Abueva returning on Saturday after a nine-game absence.

Abueva finished with six points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 13 minutes against the FiberXers.

The coach said that while the forward saw a minutes restriction, they wanted Abueva to play “to feel the real battle and get his timing.”

“This is a good start for him, going to the playoffs.”