Thompson hailed as difference maker as Gin Kings revive playoff hopes

Scottie Thompson (9) had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

MANILA, Philippines -- In a must-win outing, Barangay Ginebra needed all the help it could get.

After losing two straight games, the Gin Kings needed a win to keep their playoff bid alive.

But the hot-streaking Meralco Bolts were standing on their way. The Bolts are riding a four-game winning streak, aside from the big win in the East Asia Super League.

The returning Scottie Thompson answered Ginebra’s distress call.

Thompson, who earlier missed some time due to a knee injury, came up big in the Gin Kings’ 110-96 win over Meralco Friday night.

Thompson had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He also had a game-high +20, with him making all but three of his 13 field goal attempts.

The former PBA Most Valuable Player also recorded no turnovers.

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone lauded Thompson’s big performance, saying he is definitely a difference-maker.

“One of the big things is to [get Thompson back]. He changes the way we play with all of his hustle and desire on both sides of the floor,” Cone told reporters after the game.

He also praised Thompson’s defense, as he, Jamie Malonzo and Mav Ahanmisi took turns against the Bolts’ high-scoring import Zach Lofton.

“They all did a great job. And, just the extra passing and ball movement and cutting that Scottie does, it makes a big, big difference,” Cone added.

Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo also acknowledged how big Thompson’s return was.

“It was Scottie. Scottie came in and he changes everything. He’s the MVP of the league, right?” Trilllo said.

“So, the games that they lost, he wasn’t there. You can see the disparity in their movement. He was a plus-20 in the stat sheet. He changed everything,” he added.

“He was a point of attack, and he can take the pressure off [Tony] Bishop and [Christian] Standhardinger. Everything changes with him.”

In the final stretch of elimination games, Ginebra will be facing the TNT Tropang Giga on Christmas Day, the NorthPort Batang Pier on January 7 and the NLEX Road Warriors on January 13.

As it stands, Ginebra is currently holding a 5-3 win-loss card.