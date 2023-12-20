Philippines to host Asia Pacific Predator League 2024

The Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 grand finals is slated January next year.

MANILA, Philippines – All is set for the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024, which the Philippines will host for the first time in an offline setup.

The esports competition will happen on January 13 and 14 next year at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, with 26 teams from across the Asia Pacific region battling for the coveted Predator Shield.

The teams will be battling for the titles in Dota 2 and Valorant, with the winners taking home $65,000, or about P3.6 million.

Second placers will get $20,000, while third and fourth place winners will receive $7,500.

The group stages will be held from January 10-11, while the playoffs and the finals will be from January 13-14.

Made in Philippines topped the Dota 2 Philippine finals last month.

Oasis gaming, on the other hand, came out victorious in the Valorant Philippine championship.

The event will also have Predator ambassadors Cong TV and the Team Payaman boys, burg, KuyaNic, Chibiby, Maggiekarp, amaratv, Een Mercado, Kang Dupet, and Alodia Gosiengfiao in tow.

There will also be performances by Acer ambassadors, which will be headlined by SB19 and Sarah Geronimo, along withUrbandub, Al James, Ylona Garcia, UPeepz and Felip.

On the second day, KZ Tandingan, Sandwich, Franco, Spongecola, Manila Symphony Orchestra, Daloy Dance Company, Josh Cullen and Pablo will add spice to the esports tourney.